2020 Kia Optima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Optima Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,841*
Total Cash Price
$22,084
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,217*
Total Cash Price
$21,651
SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,767*
Total Cash Price
$29,662
EX Premium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,016*
Total Cash Price
$30,528
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,079*
Total Cash Price
$29,878
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,466*
Total Cash Price
$22,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Optima Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$850
|$879
|$911
|$942
|$4,403
|Maintenance
|$371
|$658
|$463
|$1,105
|$1,530
|$4,127
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,052
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,219
|Financing
|$1,187
|$956
|$707
|$443
|$159
|$3,452
|Depreciation
|$5,757
|$1,531
|$1,448
|$1,699
|$1,610
|$12,045
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,306
|$5,188
|$4,726
|$5,421
|$6,201
|$31,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Optima Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$893
|$924
|$4,317
|Maintenance
|$364
|$645
|$454
|$1,083
|$1,500
|$4,046
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,031
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,195
|Financing
|$1,164
|$937
|$693
|$434
|$156
|$3,384
|Depreciation
|$5,644
|$1,501
|$1,420
|$1,666
|$1,578
|$11,809
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,104
|$5,086
|$4,633
|$5,315
|$6,079
|$31,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$5,914
|Maintenance
|$499
|$884
|$622
|$1,484
|$2,055
|$5,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,412
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,637
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,284
|$949
|$595
|$214
|$4,636
|Depreciation
|$7,732
|$2,056
|$1,945
|$2,282
|$2,162
|$16,178
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,842
|$6,968
|$6,347
|$7,282
|$8,328
|$42,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Optima Sedan EX Premium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$6,087
|Maintenance
|$513
|$909
|$640
|$1,527
|$2,115
|$5,705
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,685
|Financing
|$1,641
|$1,321
|$977
|$612
|$220
|$4,771
|Depreciation
|$7,958
|$2,116
|$2,002
|$2,349
|$2,225
|$16,651
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,247
|$7,171
|$6,533
|$7,494
|$8,571
|$44,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Optima Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$1,232
|$1,275
|$5,957
|Maintenance
|$502
|$890
|$627
|$1,495
|$2,070
|$5,583
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,423
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,649
|Financing
|$1,606
|$1,293
|$956
|$599
|$215
|$4,670
|Depreciation
|$7,789
|$2,071
|$1,960
|$2,299
|$2,178
|$16,296
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,944
|$7,019
|$6,394
|$7,335
|$8,389
|$43,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Optima Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$866
|$896
|$929
|$961
|$4,490
|Maintenance
|$379
|$671
|$472
|$1,126
|$1,560
|$4,208
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,243
|Financing
|$1,211
|$974
|$721
|$451
|$162
|$3,519
|Depreciation
|$5,870
|$1,561
|$1,477
|$1,733
|$1,641
|$12,281
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,508
|$5,289
|$4,818
|$5,528
|$6,322
|$32,466
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Optima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Kia Optima in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Kia Optima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series