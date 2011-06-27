  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2014 Kia Optima
  5. Used 2014 Kia Optima Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Optima
5(59%)4(23%)3(4%)2(9%)1(5%)
4.2
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale
List Price Range
$8,998 - $18,495
Used Optima for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My second turbo Optima, and still love it

easy123, 01/20/2014
SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

Leased a 2011 turbo and thought the car was great. I only had a few small nits to pick and it was like the engineers were listening to me since the 2014 model addressed virtually all my issues. Steering wheel lights up brighter, ride is more controlled, sound deadening improved. Economy and performance still top notch. Seats more comfy, and back-up camera very slick. It makes if virtually impossible to seriously find another car with the value for the money. Tried Audi, Fusion. A4 Audi was slick, but if equipped like the Optima, it was over $41K...not a good deal. I highly recommend the Optima. Update: For the three years I had the vehicle it had zero problems, consistently gave mileage over 32 on trips. It was comfortable in short and long trips. I wish they had a all-wheel drive version since I live in snow country, but regardless when I wanted to go places it was up to the task. I ended up replacing it with a 2017 Kia Sorento mainly for the 4 wheel drive capability. I would definitely be open to owning another Kia Optima. Great, great car.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Optima SXL 1yr review

Sergey Petrovich, 02/24/2015
SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bought the loaded Optima SXL a year ago for 32k after rebates. The car so far has been a pleasure to own - spacious trunk, soft ride, comfy seats, quiet interior. However, there are some downsides. First of all, the mileage on the turbo is terrible. I drive mostly in the city, and I get 15mpg on average in normal mode. Tried putting it in Eco, but the car becomes completely unresponsive and dangerous. Second, the moonroof takes a lot of space: I'm 5'10 and I repeatedly hit my head on the roof when going over bumps. Finally, Pandora integration is terrible compared to Mazda and Accord. Overall, it's a decent car for the money, but I wish I've gotten Optima Hybrid or new Sonata Eco instead.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Great car for the price

dover157, 08/06/2014
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

Have had my 14 Optima LX with the convenience package for a month now and I still smile every time I sit in it. Was not looking to buy a mid size sedan but loved it as soon as I took the first test drive. Steering could be a little stiffer and provide a bit of feedback, and the front passenger seat is way to low without the power upgrade. Have a couple of friends who don't like not being able to see over the dashboard when riding with me. Mileage could be better, but for a mid size car with a trunk I could sleep in its not bad at all. Over all a great car for the price when I walk up to it in a parking lot I still cant believe its a KIA. 4 years and 80k miles still love the car. Finish is showing it’s age but not a single mechanical problem.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2014 Optima LX

merimac, 01/02/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

We have owned our Optima LX for almost a year now. We are very happy with the car. We like the design, the sporty feel when driving it, and so far we have had no problems. We were amazed that the car could be purchased for about 20K. Other midsized cars we looked at were 3 or 4 grand more. Overall, a very good car at a very reasonable price. The long warranty was also a factor in our purchase.

Report Abuse

Our 2014 Optima LX

Donald C. McHenry, 04/07/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
20 of 24 people found this review helpful

We have owned our 2014 Optima LX for over a year now. over all, we are happy with the car. Plenty of power, good cornering, nice ride, very sharp design. The front passenger seat is very low. I had to buy a cushion for my wife. The back seats are a bit low also. The steering could be a bit firmer. We have the car in for service now with a coolant leak. This is our first Kia so we will see about the reliability. It is fun to drive so I hope it is a keeper.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale

Related Used 2014 Kia Optima Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles