Used 2014 Kia Optima Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGasGasHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272738
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg23/34 mpg36/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.425.5/629.0 mi.619.2/688.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG272738
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm181 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm235 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 6300 rpm192 hp @ 6300 rpm199 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesno
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Convenience Plus Packageyesnono
Technology Packagenoyesno
Premium Packagenoyesno
Hybrid Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesno
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
rear view with wide-angle cameranoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
interior air filtrationnoyesyes
power steeringnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
hands-free entrynonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Door Sill Appliqueyesyesno
Autodimming Mirror w/ Compass and Homelinkyesnoyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesnono
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesno
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Snow White Pearl Paintyesyesno
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front track63.0 in.62.8 in.no
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.190.7 in.
Curb weight3237 lbs.3272 lbs.3496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.6 cu.ft.117.6 cu.ft.113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.110.0 in.110.0 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.1 in.
Rear track63.0 in.62.8 in.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry
  • Satin Metal
  • Ebony Black
  • Metal Bronze
  • Titanium Silver
  • Bright Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Dark Cherry
  • Satin Metal
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Metal Bronze
  • Bright Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black
  • Smokey Blue
  • Aluminum Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Beige Cloth, cloth
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Beige Leather, leather
  • Beige Cloth, cloth
  • Black Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
P205/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P215/55R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,500
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Hybrid Componentnono10 yr./ 100000 mi.
