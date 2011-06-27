Used 2014 Kia Optima Features & Specs

LX Hybrid 4dr Sedan 2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A

LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $21,500 (Most Popular) EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $23,950 LX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) - $25,995 EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) - $31,995 SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $25,500 SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) - $35,300 SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) - $27,500