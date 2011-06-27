Used 2014 Kia Optima Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|38
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/34 mpg
|23/34 mpg
|36/40 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|425.5/629.0 mi.
|425.5/629.0 mi.
|619.2/688.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|38
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|181 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6300 rpm
|192 hp @ 6300 rpm
|199 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Convenience Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Technology Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Hybrid Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|rear view with wide-angle camera
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|no
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Door Sill Applique
|yes
|yes
|no
|Autodimming Mirror w/ Compass and Homelink
|yes
|no
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|no
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Front leg room
|45.5 in.
|45.5 in.
|45.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Snow White Pearl Paint
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|62.8 in.
|no
|Length
|190.7 in.
|190.7 in.
|190.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3237 lbs.
|3272 lbs.
|3496 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|15.4 cu.ft.
|10.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|117.6 cu.ft.
|117.6 cu.ft.
|113.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.0 in.
|110.0 in.
|110.0 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|72.1 in.
|Rear track
|63.0 in.
|62.8 in.
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|P205/65R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P215/55R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,500
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|no
|no
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
