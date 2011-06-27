Used 2011 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car for anyone with realistic expectations
I'm always interested to see how people react to things. Some people drive this car and see it for what it is: a great value and a really good car. And then there are those to say that it's not a good car because they have driven, owned, or dreampt of better. You'll see plenty of those reviews here and other places. The reality is that this car is great for the money, offers a huge range of features, has a warranty that should allay any fears about the uknown, and, finally, it looks hot. It's not a perfect car, true. The wide c-pillar creates a blind spot, the engine isn't V6 smooth, and it's true that the seats aren't the best. But nits aside, this is a seriously good car.
Test drive review
I have been test driving the 2011 Sonata and Optima. Optima looks like an Infiniti or Audi and offers features the Sonata doesn't like hill start assist and dual exhaust on all trims. I am leaning towards the Optima and I really want to buy a manual trans, but Kia decided, in a truly bizarre move, to not allow you to get cruise control with the manual trans. Otherwise the car is excellent. Very good acceleration and you can't hear the valve train noise like you can on the Sonata which is nice. Also seems like the suspension is more upscale than the Sonata. No options allowed or a turbo with a manual trans?? Change the packaging and they would steal sales from BMW/Audi and others...
My first Car (i.e. non 4x4 gas guzzler)
I went to look at the Sorrento SUV and saw this unique looking beauty sitting next to it on the showroom floor with a $10K less price tag. I walked around the car and sat in every seat multiple times ... I couldn't talk myself out of liking this car! I get asked by neighbors, people at the gas station and people in parking lots, "What is that? "It looks like a BMW, Audi, etc... no way it's a KIA" "It's a KIA?" "Looks nice!" Needless to say I enjoy my 30min each way commute a lot better now. Sometimes I can't even tell I am driving a 4-cyl! Oh and let's just say my business partner asked for us to take it to our lunch meeting (he drives a 7-series BMW)...
The most for the least
Traded in my 03 Rio last week... says a buddy, "you went from a KIA to an Infinity??" No, this IS a KIA! This car meets and beats my expectations. The power of a six cylinder with the efficiency of four, this thing is a beast on the road, whether trying to pass or just have fun. I have the SX turbo with luxury package. Corners are incredible, and the ride is MUCH smoother than i expected based on other comments (what, were you driving through feathers before??), and i still cant believe the power behind it (274HP?!). The interior is incredibly elegant, with attention on the driver, and the panoramic roof, wow. Bumper to bumper, this car will have you feeling much richer than you actually are
Bang for the Buck
I have owned my SX for app. 3 weeks. Zero Complaints so far. Gas mileage in regular mode is in the neighbor hood of 26 MPG mixed driving. If I am gentle in ECO mode I have gotten 29mpg under the same conditions. Acceleration to 60 is good , acceleration above 60 is very impressive, it might even scare you alittle. Overall quality seems very good. I have the basic stereo and the sound is crystal, I can only imagine the upgraded version. The only negative so far is when I start it first thing I hear a faint rattle in the exhaust.
Sponsored cars related to the Optima
Related Used 2011 Kia Optima Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner