2019 Kia Niro SUV Consumer Reviews

The Niro is a Hero Dave Miller , 11/27/2018 LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 78 of 82 people found this review helpful This is a great commuter vehicle. I am consistently getting better than the advertised average gas mileage at almost 55 MPG. It is a very comfortable vehicle even for me being larger than most people. The technology is outstanding and well laid out on the dashboard. I have the back seats down most the time to take advantage of the extra cargo space. I have to admit it was a big adjustment for me going from a V8 to 4 Cyl Hybrid as far as power, but it performs well enough for my everyday driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

best of both world Johnny K , 09/01/2019 S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have S-Touring; 51+MPG commuting in DC traffic, nice entertainment system with Android Auto [must have], nice comfortable seats, nice interior design and overall quality. traded in RX350 and now I am saving $1300 a year just on gas and I have all the capacity I need with roof-box and hitch cargo carrier. DTC is a jewel. Niro also made me a better person behind the wheel :-) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Our first hybrid. Ron , 01/05/2019 EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful We got it in Dec 29 2018, we looked at some of the other hybrids, the Kia Niro came out to be the best for us . We have only driven about 200 miles so this is a review about how to get used to it. We have Leasted a Kia Soul back in 2012. We are in our late 60 so the lease works for us , we never really drive to much anyway, a lease only works for some. So as for the niro, we love the lad back driving experience, we are not in a battle to get anywhere, if it's a sports car your looking for don't look at this one. It is a very good hybrid car, good room in the back, I think it handles very good, nice city car .we will try some short trips. So far it fits our needs great. 4 1/2 ☆☆☆☆ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

almost great zingeoff , 02/05/2019 EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 63 of 70 people found this review helpful the niro is a wonderful little hybrid crossover...it looks much cooler than the Prius and some of the other small hybrids. it gets very good mileage, and its pretty lively to drive in the sport mode. a few less desirable areas..first, the transition from electric to gas is not smooth...sorry, but, this should be seamless. apparently the use of a clutched geared transmission vs the CVT has proven too much for the Kia engineers to master. so, you can expect the unexpected as the transmission tries to figure out whats happening when the gas engine kicks in...it cant seem to find the right gear quickly, which is not fatal, but is sloppy and bumpy. second, there just isnt enough small item storage in the cabin...the center console is small, along with a small glove compartment and not very roomy door compartments...again, it should have been easy to increase the convenient storage. finally, the driver side visor bumps right into the rear view mirror when its down...so, you cant really see the left edge of the mirror, and you cant get the visor down correctly. simple situation that virtually all other car makers easily solved. my wife also just experienced an inability to turn off the car. while she did eventually turn it off, the technology is not user friendly in some key areas, which is not great for non-nerd types. all of these indicate that, while this car has many wonderful features, it isnt quite ready for the big time...too bad, because its such a really neat car otherwise. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse