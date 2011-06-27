Used 2015 Kia Forte Coupe Consumer Reviews

Sporty Looking car with a ok feature list. Steven Cress , 08/13/2015 Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful At the time I was looking for a used vehicle to purchase after I seen how cheap KIA's were and the warranty they came with I decided to purchase one. I bought this vehicle from my local KIA dealership on 7/10/2015 brand new off the lot. This car has a nice list of features/options you are able to get and customize like any other car. I was always a ford vehicle customer in the past until I purchase a 2010 CHEVY Malibu (JUNK) which was a complete nightmare I hated that car so I end up trading it for this. I purchased the EX Trim of the Forte, because of the options I seen on the car I was impressed with the price value of the sticker. Comparing to other compact cars this is a great value that not many can compete with. Pros: -Warranty- (Keep this in mind if you are purchasing a KIA dealers may try to add on extras not needed) 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty 5-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty 5-year/100,000-mile limited anti-perforation warranty 5-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan -Luxury Side- Automatic Folding Mirrors Push Button Start Heated/Air Cooling Driver Seat Heated Passenger Seats Dual Climate Control -Technology Side- Back Up Camera Satellite Radio UVO System (AMAZING) Navigation With the UVO System you can log into your account and see your driving score and base on the score it will give you tips. -Performance- Handles Great around turns 2.0L Engine Gas Direct Injection Highway Driving I have seen 34 MPG Around my area is rural I usually get approximately 29-32 MPG Cons: Acceleration is a bit slow at times It would be pretty cool if the GPS screen is a pinch to zoom type of screen Feature list on website is limited even for the ex trim Wish it had some interior lighting for at night like on most the newer ford cars Resale Value isn't all that great on KIA's Carpet Floor Mats is a option that should be standard not paying extra for it (Pay $75 for it) Back up camera can be a bit foggy at times Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Would not buy another KIA Marie OKeefe , 08/10/2015 Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 10 people found this review helpful The resale value is terrible. I have owned the car for 2 yrs and things have not gotten better. Mileage has not improved. Brought it in for an oil change and they said they did an upgrade on the tire pressure system. Got in my car..and the tire indicator was blinking Told them what was going on and was told to give it a couple of days to adjust. 5 days later it is still on, back to the dealer ..they tell me it showed a code and was fine. I get in the car..still tire pressure light is on. Go back to shop...only to find out that they now have to order a part. I didn't ask for the update. I asked for an oil change..once the part is in..it will be my 3rd trip back to the dealer's in less than two weeks. Shouldn't happen when all I wanted was an oil change. Can't wait to get another car. This car vibrates when foot is on the break...dealer says it is normal but I don't see anything that says it is normal. It also hesitates when going from 40 to 50. Gas mileage is awful about 18 mpg. Again dealer says it will better better when it is broken in. I have had the car for 6 months but it only has about 1200 miles. I am bringing it to the dealer again for its regular check up and hopefully this time they will check it out thoroughly. Doesn't impress me at this point.

bad hesitate bad ... dangerous mike , 04/30/2016 Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 4 of 9 people found this review helpful sticky steering , not centering , real bad hesitation at lower speed , taking off . I had it to the floor at one time for at least 4 sec. before getting out of the way!