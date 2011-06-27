  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Forte Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Upgraded my 2011 Hatch to the 2014 Forte5

rabear, 04/25/2014
Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Recently I decided to trade in my 2011 Forte EX hatchback on a 2014 Forte5. I got every conceivable option one can get. Wow, is all I can say. I loved our 2011 but this 2014 blows it away. Aside from having a lot more bells and whistles it is quieter, rides better and most significantly gets better gas mileage with same 2.0 engine. I am not talking about a modest increase but a big increase. I have run 7 tankfuls through it and my low was 30.1 and the high was 44.7 which was measured the old fashioned way, not by the computer.

Never buy another

superdave99, 05/26/2015
Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Bought this 2014 Kia Forte 5 new, Now has 15,xxx miles on it. We have had to the shop several times. Antifreeze fumes blowing out of dash vents 5 times, Had gas fumes out of dash vents twice, 3 times it smelled like a overcharged battery that has been boiling. Wife left one day for work and when I went to the garage to get in my old chevy truck the garage recked the battery smell. It burns your eyes and throat and nose. Getting ready to take back to the dealer again. If they wont trade us out of it. It will be going back again and again and again. Also been having issues with engine missing at a stop sign or light in gear.

I Love my 2014 Forte Hatchback!!!

shandice, 01/17/2014
I had a Spectra 5 door and never thought I would enjoy another car as much as I did that one, but I was wrong. This car is awesome, lots of room for the family and lots of room in the back for shopping sprees. It is a quiet, smooth ride. Great radio and the heater warms up fast. Cant imagine ever driving anything but a Kia. You can' t beat the warranty either. I've gotten both of my Kia's from Moritz Kia in Ft Worth, they have treated me so well I will always buy from them. They go above and beyond to please the customer. I wanted to test drive one of their cars but had no ride to get to them, they brought the car to me and I was an hour away.

