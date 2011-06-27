  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Carnival
  4. 2022 Kia Carnival
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Kia Carnival Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Carnival
More about the 2022 Carnival
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Dual USB Chargeryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Trayyes
EC Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Interior Light Kityes
Illuminated Transverse Panelyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Bumper Applique, Texturedyes
Wheel Locksyes
Tow Hitchyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity145.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4376 lbs.
Gross weight5710 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1334 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base121.7 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Chroma Blue
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Panthera Metal
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black/Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Kia Carnival info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars