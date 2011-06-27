2022 Kia Carnival Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|361.0/494.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Dual USB Charger
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|yes
|Interior Light Kit
|yes
|Illuminated Transverse Panel
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|64.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|59.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|66.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.2 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Cross Bars
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Plates
|yes
|Bumper Applique, Textured
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|Paint Protection Package
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|145.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4376 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5710 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.2 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1334 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.0 degrees
|Length
|203.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|Height
|68.5 in.
|Wheel base
|121.7 in.
|Width
|78.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/65R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
