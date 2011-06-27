Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cadenza Sedan
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,060*
Total Cash Price
$21,501
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,294*
Total Cash Price
$21,079
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,463*
Total Cash Price
$28,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Cadenza Sedan Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$4,722
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,152
|$1,142
|$882
|$1,716
|$6,358
|Repairs
|$0
|$793
|$405
|$498
|$612
|$2,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,333
|Financing
|$1,157
|$929
|$689
|$430
|$156
|$3,361
|Depreciation
|$4,877
|$2,564
|$2,257
|$2,001
|$1,795
|$13,495
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,963
|$8,849
|$6,974
|$6,366
|$6,908
|$39,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Cadenza Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$4,629
|Maintenance
|$456
|$2,110
|$1,120
|$865
|$1,682
|$6,233
|Repairs
|$0
|$777
|$397
|$488
|$600
|$2,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,143
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,307
|Financing
|$1,134
|$911
|$675
|$422
|$153
|$3,295
|Depreciation
|$4,781
|$2,514
|$2,213
|$1,962
|$1,760
|$13,230
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,768
|$8,675
|$6,837
|$6,241
|$6,773
|$38,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Cadenza Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,342
|Maintenance
|$625
|$2,891
|$1,534
|$1,185
|$2,304
|$8,539
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,064
|$544
|$669
|$822
|$3,099
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,791
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,248
|$925
|$578
|$210
|$4,514
|Depreciation
|$6,550
|$3,444
|$3,032
|$2,688
|$2,411
|$18,125
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,382
|$11,885
|$9,367
|$8,550
|$9,279
|$52,463
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Cadenza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Kia Cadenza in Virginia is:not available
