Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews
My first 1200 miles...
This past weekend I took my first road trip (800mi rnd trip); I was more than thrilled with how it handled. ItÂs seriously autobahn ready! The Cadenza was solid at all speeds 70, 80, 90+. No matter the speed, it continued to accelerate with very little prodding; and the steering remained precise/accurate. MPG: On the 1st leg I avgÂd 28.7mpg, on the 2nd I averaged 28mpg; I was NOT driving economically. :) In the city, I have averaged 22mpg so far. The features and appointments crammed into this car are ridiculous! To get the same size of car, with the same features, I would have to spend at least $15K more. In short, there are no dancing rats anywhere near this car; it is a joy to drive!
2014 Cadenza w/Technology Package
It has been about three weeks and 1000 miles since I leased this new Cadenza. If someone would have told me 6 months ago I would be driving a Kia, I would have told them they were crazy. But I read about it in some comparison tests and was driving past the dealer, so I randomly stopped to take a look. I was impressed with the aggressive style, and the smoky blue metallic had me hooked. They pulled it right out of the showroom and off we went for a test drive. As a very loyal Toyota and Lexus owner for over 20 years, and the lack of aggressiveness (especially Lexus on the ES) to make a deal pushed me over the line and away I went in the new Cadenza.
Keep it up Kia
I had an optima which I really liked. Great car and gas mileage with many options. I was impressed with the craftsmanship of that car. When I took it in for service and I saw the new Cadenza I had to drive it. Well nit only did I test drive it I drove it home. I have 10,000 miles on this car already and enjoy this car more everyday. I get about 21.5 on a average for gas mileage which I don't think is bad for such a large car. Around 24-25 MPG on long trips.
Korean Cadillac?
I'm leasing a fully loaded Smokey Blue Cadenza with the Premium, Technology and the white Napa leather packages. I have gotten lots of compliments. The car is very good looking. I've had the car for 2 months, 2,300 miles now and am quite impressed with it. The fit and finish, the quiet and smoothness of the engine and the ride is comparable to the luxury nameplates that cost several thousand dollars more. The technology features are great and for $42K sticker it has every bell and whistle you can think of. If you are tired of paying big bucks for a prestigious hood ornament and want understated elegance and value, do yourself a favor and give this car a look!! After my 3 year lease was over, I sadly turned the Cadenza into the dealership. Overall it was a fantastic car and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a large comfortable sedan. I miss all of the technology features and the quiet and comfort it provided. The fuel economy was quite impressive for a car of its size with the 3.3 L V6 engine. Buying a used one now is the best bet. For a price point in the low $20K range you can drive in style and have all of the latest tech gadgets. I really wish Kia would add an AWD option to the sedans in their line up. Living in the northeast in hilly areas requires AWD.
Complete Car for the Majority of People-UPDATE
UPDATE: Bought the 2016 and couldn't be happier. Much nicer than the 14, Insurance rates dropped due to the additional safety equipment . You should shop and drive all the vehicles you have an interest in, investigate the cost of ownership, and the intangible pleasure factor of driving the car in as many situations as possible. Then and only then should the hesitant people should drive the Cadenza, with the comparative of your chosen vehicles, make an informed decision especially when you look at the cost to operate and buy plus the warranty. The answer is so apparent that Kia Cadenza is the right choice if those guidelines are important to you. I have never had anyone in my car that wasn't impressed and some ultimately bought a Cadenza. the ONLY issue I have had with my car is that upon starting after sitting for a short while, I get timing chain noise on startup. I have talked with other owners that do not have this issue and Kia is doing everything to fix the problem. When the 2016 Cadenza comes out I will most likely buy it, provided I can turn loose of my 14. UPDATE: Bought my 2016 Cadenza! Better actual gas mileage than my 2014 Cadenza with more safety features. Again totally happy with this car.
