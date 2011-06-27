Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews

My first 1200 miles... dr_chill_2013 , 06/10/2013 41 of 43 people found this review helpful This past weekend I took my first road trip (800mi rnd trip); I was more than thrilled with how it handled. ItÂs seriously autobahn ready! The Cadenza was solid at all speeds 70, 80, 90+. No matter the speed, it continued to accelerate with very little prodding; and the steering remained precise/accurate. MPG: On the 1st leg I avgÂd 28.7mpg, on the 2nd I averaged 28mpg; I was NOT driving economically. :) In the city, I have averaged 22mpg so far. The features and appointments crammed into this car are ridiculous! To get the same size of car, with the same features, I would have to spend at least $15K more. In short, there are no dancing rats anywhere near this car; it is a joy to drive! Report Abuse

2014 Cadenza w/Technology Package 6406nb , 08/11/2013 22 of 23 people found this review helpful It has been about three weeks and 1000 miles since I leased this new Cadenza. If someone would have told me 6 months ago I would be driving a Kia, I would have told them they were crazy. But I read about it in some comparison tests and was driving past the dealer, so I randomly stopped to take a look. I was impressed with the aggressive style, and the smoky blue metallic had me hooked. They pulled it right out of the showroom and off we went for a test drive. As a very loyal Toyota and Lexus owner for over 20 years, and the lack of aggressiveness (especially Lexus on the ES) to make a deal pushed me over the line and away I went in the new Cadenza. Report Abuse

Keep it up Kia rick277 , 11/21/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I had an optima which I really liked. Great car and gas mileage with many options. I was impressed with the craftsmanship of that car. When I took it in for service and I saw the new Cadenza I had to drive it. Well nit only did I test drive it I drove it home. I have 10,000 miles on this car already and enjoy this car more everyday. I get about 21.5 on a average for gas mileage which I don't think is bad for such a large car. Around 24-25 MPG on long trips. Report Abuse

Korean Cadillac? richie_car_nut , 09/23/2013 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I'm leasing a fully loaded Smokey Blue Cadenza with the Premium, Technology and the white Napa leather packages. I have gotten lots of compliments. The car is very good looking. I've had the car for 2 months, 2,300 miles now and am quite impressed with it. The fit and finish, the quiet and smoothness of the engine and the ride is comparable to the luxury nameplates that cost several thousand dollars more. The technology features are great and for $42K sticker it has every bell and whistle you can think of. If you are tired of paying big bucks for a prestigious hood ornament and want understated elegance and value, do yourself a favor and give this car a look!! After my 3 year lease was over, I sadly turned the Cadenza into the dealership. Overall it was a fantastic car and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a large comfortable sedan. I miss all of the technology features and the quiet and comfort it provided. The fuel economy was quite impressive for a car of its size with the 3.3 L V6 engine. Buying a used one now is the best bet. For a price point in the low $20K range you can drive in style and have all of the latest tech gadgets. I really wish Kia would add an AWD option to the sedans in their line up. Living in the northeast in hilly areas requires AWD. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse