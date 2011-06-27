Used 2005 Kia Amanti Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Faux Mercedes
Bought as rentacar with 12k mi and 1 yr old, we added 100k warranty for about $2k. Drive daily and on road trips with 2 small kids (now at 52k). Very good performance (no warranty repairs, just maintenance) and xlint comfort. Interior construction better than a Benz and just as quiet. Large trunk, durable leather, icy AC. Lots of looks when we take it into Mexico - they don't have these yet - but most people mistake it for a Jag in states.
Much More than You Think
I disagree with those who test drove this car. I drove from Seattle to Green Bay doing 600 miles a day in November and the car virtually hummed. The drive was the most exceptional drive I have made in a car and I was never more comfortable. In other cars, I would be adjusting the seat several times during the daily drive. I never touched the seat controls on the Amanti. I take issue with consumers being told to look at the Buick, or the Toyota. Why? This car has exceptional performance. I had no stability problems and I was driving thru some windy mountain passes. I have been in the snow now for a month. The car has been in subzero temperatures and it hums along every day. Great Buy!
WORDS CANNOT DESCRIBE!
this car is amazing...has over 150,000 and going strong...nothing has been done. just routine maintance. I excpect to get another 100k out of it...!!! well built and amazing ride!! luxury at its best!!!! sure beats a caddy ...lol I love it...I think it all depends on the driver. if you keep it all maintained and oil changes, don't drive like your going to a fire!!! and respect the car it will respect you forever!! :-)
Mirror Problems
I own a Kia 2005 Amanti and have always had problems with the side mirrors. The vehicle is equipped with switches that preset the seats and mirrors. Unfortunately, the mirrors do not go back to what you preset. That means that you have to constantly readjust the the mirrors. I'm taking the vehicle to the dealer today, but it looks like other Kia Amanti owners have had problems with the mirrors and have just been given the run around by the dealers based on what I am reading on the internet. If you like AM radio, don't get this vehicle. AM reception is terrible.
Love My Amanti
2 years ago, I brought a 2005 Kia Amanti. At the time, I thought no car could be better and gave it a 5 star review. Now, I have a Lexus LS 400 and that opinion has changed dramatically. The Kia Amanti is still a great car but you are wrong if you think you just got a very luxurious car that's as good as a Jag/Benz/Lexus/etc. The Amanti is a great VALUE luxury car that is very reliable, spacious, comfortable, fast/powerful, and smooth riding but compared to a bigger name luxury car like the ones that I just mentioned (particularly the LS 430 which it copied), it feels nowhere near as luxurious. The materials used on the interior are cheap and wear down easily, the handling and steering responsiveness is poor (the steering wheel literally feels numb, no exaggeration), and the side mirrors that never stay in place will drive you crazy. Repairs aren't cheap. Gas mileage and resale value aren't favorable.
