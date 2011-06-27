Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
If its for you its perfect
First of all, if you want great gas mileage it isnt for you. If you want to be able to drive in any condition and go anywhere it is. If you are thinking about a Jeep Wrangler, the first step is to not be stupid about it. If you have the money to go out and buy the higher versions of it then by all means go ahead and do so. For the rest of us here is my best advice for you, buy the Sport model. Jeeps are the most modified vehicle on the road. Save 3-5K dollars at purchase and buy what you want for it aftermarket. Buy the Jeep with a hardtop, then search craigslist or ebay for a used soft top for it, you should be able to find one for around $500, and that will be around 2K less than the dealer will want for it. The rear seats in an Unlimited have a terrible angle on them, buy a set of spacers for under them for $50, best money spent. You'll love driving it, but its a taller vehicle, it can be a handle when the wind is really blowing especially on the highway and the soft top makes it a little worse. All jeeps are kind of noisier than a regular car, but that is because of the fun factor you will have when it is warmer and you have the top off. It's a unique vehicle that isn't for everyone but if you are adventurous and fun loving the Jeep is perfect.
Jeep Wranglers Wave at each Other on the Road
Like motorcyclists, Wrangler drivers give a wave to each other on the road. That made it easier for me to transition from my California, motorcycle-only driving to the East Coast where they have seasons and I need 4 wheels to travel. Pros: it's not just a car, it's a way of life Endless accessories are available, depending upon what you want to do Best resale value of any car. Look online at a 5 year old Wrangler with 100,000 miles...it can still command a 20k dollar price, depending on options & condition. Mine is worth more now than when I bought it! Cons: endless accessories mean your build won't ever end while you own your rig Along with the high resale value comes the high cost. My nice young salesman literally laughed in my face when I told him the MSRP for a 2015 JKU as its called, that is the Wrangler Unlimited Sport, the lowest 4-door model. Any other words, Sahara, Rubicon, Willys model cost more. You can't get one less than 30,000, anywhere on earth. I see people pay 50,000. So I got the 30,000 after I found out MSRP is meaningless--it must not have an engine for the MSRP price, and that pisses me off badly. But it's like every car-buying experience except Saturn (we bought 2 before they killed Saturn for being customer-friendly by actually TELLING YOU THE PRICE. So I spent 2,000 on tires, wheels, and a 2" (minimum) lift kit and mine looked better than the Rubicon now (it's over 40k). Then I spent 1300 more and got a front bumper with a big "trail stinger" bar and a Superwinch 9500 synthetic, because if synthetic line ever breaks, it falls to the ground rather than cutting off a head, and the Dyneema cord is as strong as steel. Now my Wrangler is priceless, ready to pull you out of a ditch if you follow me!
Best fun in a vehicle
This is the most fun vehicle I've ever had. It can get through anything and is solidly built. The hard top is quiet but not like a sedan so if you're looking for that this is not the vehicle for you.
Never buying another Chrysler!
I bought my 2015 Jeep Wrangler at the end of May. The day after receiving the car the engine light came on. I brought it to the dealer that weekend. The code was for a knock sensor but they only cleared the code and sent me home. Within a few days the light was back on. This time they replaced the PCM. I returned with the light on again a week or so later and they finally replaced both knock sensors since this was always the code that was being thrown. I was able to use the car this time for almost two weeks and I was finally thinking it had bee fixed, when the light came on again. (still the knock sensor). The dealership called STAR and was told to replace the electrical harness, which they did, but that too did not fix the problem. I have taken the car in a total of 8 times in 3 and a half months. It probably would have been more, but for a period of time I was not bringing it in when the light went on, but instead trying to work with Chrysler myself. This too was a waste of time. I have filled out the paperwork for the lemon law and have now begun arbitration. For this process I am expected to bring it in to the dealership for a final chance at fixing the problem. If they could not do it on the first 8 times, what makes them think they will do it on the 9th? What happens after this? I don't know. Although, I do like the Jeep, I am really over all of this and at this point I feel that I would never purchase another Chrysler Vehicle. I can only hope that they will change my mind about their company by standing behind their product and pledge to a satisfied customer, and make things right!
SECOND VERSE SAME AS THE FIRST
Traded in 04 Wrangler Sport I had for 11 yrs. Got $11,500 on a 2015 Wrangler Sport S for $31,000. Feels like a Mercedes in comparison yet better off road. Only problem with 04 was "death rattle" which got fixed for $120. Premium Sunrider top is beautiful but have problems locking in compared to ease of 04. Side windows much easier than 04. Definitely much faster with better gas mileage. Much better braking. Wind "whistling" noise front of soft top between 35/50 mph but no leakage. After many trips to dealership and windshield gasket changed Jeep engineers admit design flaw. 7 others driven have same issue. Extremely satisfied with 2015 and only time will tell if it is as reliable as 04 was. 4/21/17 Update. Now have 14000 mi. Drove to Fl and back. Very comfortable. Learned how to push Pandora and Nav through Blutooth. Jeep said it couldn't be done...WRONG! Really cool. Drove the beaches in Outer Banks NC. With "limited slip" didn't even need 4wd. Getting rear window off/on is a nightmare so have just rolled up rear when putting down top. Every other person I speak to has this problem. Overall very happy with my Wrangler. 22 mpg on long trip @ 70 mph.
