Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Wrangler
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 24Ryes
Quick Order Package 23Ryes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Connectivity Groupyes
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Smoker's Groupyes
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
Katzkin Black Leather Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Exterior Options
Body Color Fender Flaresyes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Dual Top Groupyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4315 lbs.
Gross weight8160 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.4 degrees
Maximum payload892 lbs.
Angle of departure40.5 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dozer Clearcoat
  • Crush Clearcoat
  • Gecko Pearlcoat
  • Black Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Winter Chill Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Cosmo Blue Paint
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Dark Saddle, cloth
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Painted alloy spare wheelyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
