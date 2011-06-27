Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

I'm so PROUD of my Wrangler - After 11 years Greg B , 07/24/2017 Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I love my Wrangler, I smile every time I get into it. The looks and image of the Wrangler fits me to a tee, adventurous, go anywhere, freedom, and utility. After almost 100,000 miles, other than scheduled maintenance and the airbag clockspring recall, it has been trouble free. I'm still smiling after 7+ years and counting. I love the sunrider roof feature, where I can easily flip-back the front part of the soft top roof and get a great open air feel with excellent up angle visibility that most sunroofs can't provide. Of course maneuverability is fantastic for easy parking or u-turns in the city and making tight turns on the trails. It's also great have to higher ground clearance for confident city or off road driving. Even though my Wrangler can last me at least another 7 years, I'll be looking carefully at the next generation Wrangler for possible acquisition. Update Jan 2020: My Jeep is still going strong after 10 years. Lately, other then normal maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations) and a cracked windshield replacement, I’m still smiling. I’m in no rush to replace it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Durable and affordable Steve , 09/12/2016 Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Know before you ever ride in a jeep or consider buying one that it is not like a car or 4X4 pickup. My 2010 2door Wrangler Islander is bouncy and has a high center of gravity so you will feel the road and g forces in turns more so than in afore mentioned vehicle types. And mine is a 6-speed manual so you have to actually perform the gearing changes via the shift lever and clutch pedal. It is easy to see out of and the steering is quick and precise. Mine is completely stock and I love sitting higher above other vehicles in it. No more scraping the front bumper on steep transition parking lots or driveways. Easy to access most things under the hood and I run Firestone Destination A/T tires in stock size which have an off road tread pattern and are not louder than street tires. My mileage is between 19-21.5 mpg city/highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Yep Yep jthumanist , 01/07/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Been wanting a Jeep Wrangler for a long time. Occasionally paruse the consumer reports and then it happened; a seeming nexus of all things good about the Wrangler came together in 2010. So I went for it and have not looked back since. The 2011 and 2012 models look like Jeep is trrying to get a broader customer base by making it gentler and kinder to the occupants. A Jeep is a Jeep and should not be messed with unless adding accessories. Speaking of which, the 2010 Sport that I have was designed for add-on's; I'd rather do the stuff myself than buy factory installed. Its my DD and my DFV (Daily Fun Vehicle). Report Abuse

2010 Lemon -Transmission dead at 8400mi CTJeep , 07/07/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Being a loyal owner of a 1998 Cherokee, I was really looking forward to the Wrangler experience. Turns out it was nothing but trouble. Alignment off day 1, clunking noises coming from the hood when AC was turned on. Automatic transmission takes forever to switch gears, etc, etc... Three trips to the dealer, who thought I was crazy. Now the transmission is dead 200+ miles from home. RIDICULOUS! I think the build quality of Jeeps have gone down considerably, probably too many cost cutting measures. Never again. This car was a piece of junk. At this point I'm trying to get it declared a lemon or have the dealer buy it back. They can keep it! Buyer Beware with Jeep. Report Abuse