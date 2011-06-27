Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler X Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/323.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3418 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.58 cd.
Angle of approach42.0 degrees
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Angle of departure31.5 degrees
Length155.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Impact Orange Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
