Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
It's the Genuine Article
My first GP, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler SE 4 cylinder, 4WD, with soft top and hard doors, has been reliable, versatile, and just plain fun. It's a blast for all seasons ... goes anywhere in the snow (though ice is always tricky) ... doesn't leak in the heaviest of rain ... pulls my 16 ft. boat up a bumpy ramp with ease (especially using 1st gear in 4WD low )... and doesn't need air conditioning (just take the windows out on a hot day or lower the top). However, I do suggest that you keep both hands on the wheel in windy and rainy conditions because of the short wheelbase and wider tires. There's plenty of heat in winter and you can adjust the vents to cover your needs. It has comfortable seats too.
best jeep ever made
I have owned many jeeps including, cj 5, cj7, scramblers and a wrangler. the rubicon is by far the best of all. coil springs improve the ride over the earlier models.I got the upgraded sound system, which is great. the ride on the street and off road is better then any jeep i have ever driven. The rubicon is worth ever penny.
04 jeep wrangler sport
First thing is first i LOVE my jeep. If you dont like bumpy and loud buy a dumb cadillac if you want good gas mileage buy a stupid civic. But if you like wondering on and off road at anytime and having a blast while doing it. then look no further. the sound bar is awesome. ive only had mine stuck once that was in snow that had been plowed 2 days before and was up over my hood and i have a 3 inch suspension lift with 33" BFG A/T.. you can be driving on the street one minute and the next climbing the side of a mountain. no other vehicle can do what a jeep does. i guess you have to be a jeep person to be in love with a jeep as much as i am.
Love my Wrangler!
This jeep is awesome. My only complaints are that it is slow to pick up speed, limited cargo space, and interior could be designed more modernly perhaps with an aux input factory installed. It is fun and easy to drive. Handles well in the mud, snow, ice, rain, etc. The floors have plugs you can take out if you leave your top down and it gets rained in. Its super easy to clean the interior if it gets wet or muddy. So far, i've had to replace my timing belt and gas sensor. other than that, i havent had any problems out of mine.
Good to go
I have modded my Rubi, but even in stock form it had out perform a very modded "Sport." Go Rubi. it has better axles (Dana 44 front and rear) and a 4:1 T-case, and drives selectable diff locks. The best way to describe a Jeep is; When looking at what they are designed to do, nothing in the world can compare. When it comes to everything else, they leave a lot to be desired. They do not ride great and they are not roomy, but they are a convertible for the summer, 4wd for the winter and just a whole lot of fun to drive.
