Used 1994 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Wrangler
These are a dying breed...

Mike, 01/04/2008
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

As I write this the 4.0L 6cyl has been retired and the new Wranglers now have a minivan motor.(sad day) As you can tell from the first sentence I love the old 4.0/6cyl. The 4.0 and 5spd manual is the most desirable stock engine/tranny combo if you are shopping for a Wrangler YJ from 91- 95. This is a reliable vehicle now with 133,000 on the clock all I have done is replaced a rusted/leak radiator and water pump. Jeeps do perform best with regular preventitive maintence. (plugs, wires, oil-changes in engine, diffs, transfer case & axles) The ride is rough which should be expected and learn to love it. If ride quality is your concern I would recommend going straight to a TJ (97- 06)or new JK

I Love My Wrangler

tmgj, 08/17/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have my Wrangler as a toy, not a daily driver but whenever the weather is nice, it's my daily driver. The 4 cylinder gets around great in town, slow on the highway but it wasn't made for highway. I have a Rampage bowless soft top that's really nice. A 90's jeep is cheaper than a new 4 wheeler and a lot more fun! Aftermarket parts and modifications are never ending, you can do anything you want to a jeep(if you have the money).

'94 Jeep Wrangler Sahara in NYC

viperstyle007, 07/15/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have had my Jeep since day 1, reliable tough rugged vehicle. This year's Wrangler is probably the best of all time, with modern styling and heavy duty construction. Never a major problem, not even a flat tire. I give it regular maintenance and it keeps on going. Now that the Jeep is 11 years old, it is equipped with every high-end accessory known to man for this Jeep, except the stock engine & transmission. It now sits equipped with and Old Man Emu Suspension, and all the ARB equipment from bull bar to lockers. When it snows is when we have most fun! NYC potholes, I laugh and spit at! The only other vehicle I would switch to is a Rubicon. A new beginning!

Favorite vehicle of all time

Carolina Jeeper, 12/05/2010
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

My Jeep was a 40th birthday present to myself. It's a great vehicle. My favorite of all time. Has been reliable, is rugged, and there is no shortage of ways to upgrade and make it better.

Still Jeepin' after 11 years

wulfcity, 04/18/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this Jeep new in 1994. Overall, it has been a great vehicle. It is a little underpowered with the 4 cylinder engine. The 5th gear was replaced at around 75,000 miles. It does handle its own off-roading.

