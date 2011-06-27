2020 Jeep Renegade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Renegade SUV
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$30,986*
Total Cash Price
$23,322
Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,352*
Total Cash Price
$29,619
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,352*
Total Cash Price
$29,619
High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,085*
Total Cash Price
$25,654
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$32,225*
Total Cash Price
$24,255
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,690*
Total Cash Price
$32,884
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,549*
Total Cash Price
$34,283
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,310*
Total Cash Price
$33,350
Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,085*
Total Cash Price
$25,654
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,521*
Total Cash Price
$31,251
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,704*
Total Cash Price
$26,121
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,803*
Total Cash Price
$28,453
North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,733*
Total Cash Price
$29,153
Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,183*
Total Cash Price
$27,986
Orange Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$32,535*
Total Cash Price
$24,488
Jeepster 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,071*
Total Cash Price
$32,418
Orange Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$30,986*
Total Cash Price
$23,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$748
|$774
|$802
|$830
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$240
|$795
|$568
|$1,843
|$998
|$4,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$334
|$486
|$959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,187
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,254
|$1,009
|$747
|$467
|$169
|$3,646
|Depreciation
|$2,956
|$1,636
|$1,547
|$1,816
|$1,719
|$9,674
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,685
|$5,594
|$5,222
|$6,751
|$5,734
|$30,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$4,924
|Maintenance
|$305
|$1,010
|$721
|$2,341
|$1,267
|$5,644
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,716
|Financing
|$1,593
|$1,281
|$949
|$593
|$215
|$4,630
|Depreciation
|$3,754
|$2,078
|$1,965
|$2,306
|$2,183
|$12,286
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,760
|$7,104
|$6,632
|$8,574
|$7,282
|$39,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$4,924
|Maintenance
|$305
|$1,010
|$721
|$2,341
|$1,267
|$5,644
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,716
|Financing
|$1,593
|$1,281
|$949
|$593
|$215
|$4,630
|Depreciation
|$3,754
|$2,078
|$1,965
|$2,306
|$2,183
|$12,286
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,760
|$7,104
|$6,632
|$8,574
|$7,282
|$39,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$882
|$913
|$4,265
|Maintenance
|$264
|$875
|$625
|$2,027
|$1,098
|$4,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$367
|$535
|$1,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,306
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,379
|$1,110
|$822
|$514
|$186
|$4,011
|Depreciation
|$3,252
|$1,800
|$1,702
|$1,998
|$1,891
|$10,641
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,454
|$6,153
|$5,744
|$7,426
|$6,307
|$34,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$778
|$805
|$834
|$863
|$4,032
|Maintenance
|$250
|$827
|$591
|$1,917
|$1,038
|$4,622
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$347
|$505
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,405
|Financing
|$1,304
|$1,049
|$777
|$486
|$176
|$3,792
|Depreciation
|$3,074
|$1,701
|$1,609
|$1,889
|$1,788
|$10,061
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,992
|$5,818
|$5,431
|$7,021
|$5,963
|$32,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,091
|$1,131
|$1,170
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$338
|$1,121
|$801
|$2,599
|$1,407
|$6,266
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$471
|$685
|$1,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,674
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,905
|Financing
|$1,768
|$1,423
|$1,053
|$658
|$238
|$5,141
|Depreciation
|$4,168
|$2,307
|$2,181
|$2,561
|$2,424
|$13,640
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,836
|$7,888
|$7,363
|$9,519
|$8,085
|$43,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$5,699
|Maintenance
|$353
|$1,169
|$835
|$2,709
|$1,467
|$6,533
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$491
|$714
|$1,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,745
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,986
|Financing
|$1,843
|$1,483
|$1,098
|$686
|$248
|$5,360
|Depreciation
|$4,345
|$2,405
|$2,274
|$2,670
|$2,527
|$14,221
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,297
|$8,223
|$7,676
|$9,924
|$8,429
|$45,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$5,544
|Maintenance
|$343
|$1,137
|$812
|$2,635
|$1,427
|$6,355
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$478
|$695
|$1,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,697
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,932
|Financing
|$1,793
|$1,443
|$1,068
|$668
|$242
|$5,214
|Depreciation
|$4,227
|$2,339
|$2,212
|$2,597
|$2,458
|$13,834
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,990
|$7,999
|$7,467
|$9,654
|$8,200
|$44,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$882
|$913
|$4,265
|Maintenance
|$264
|$875
|$625
|$2,027
|$1,098
|$4,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$367
|$535
|$1,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,306
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,379
|$1,110
|$822
|$514
|$186
|$4,011
|Depreciation
|$3,252
|$1,800
|$1,702
|$1,998
|$1,891
|$10,641
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,454
|$6,153
|$5,744
|$7,426
|$6,307
|$34,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$1,002
|$1,037
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$5,195
|Maintenance
|$322
|$1,065
|$761
|$2,470
|$1,337
|$5,955
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$448
|$651
|$1,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,591
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,810
|Financing
|$1,680
|$1,352
|$1,001
|$626
|$226
|$4,886
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$2,192
|$2,073
|$2,433
|$2,303
|$12,963
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,298
|$7,496
|$6,997
|$9,046
|$7,684
|$41,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$838
|$867
|$898
|$930
|$4,342
|Maintenance
|$269
|$890
|$636
|$2,064
|$1,118
|$4,977
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$374
|$544
|$1,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,329
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,513
|Financing
|$1,404
|$1,130
|$837
|$523
|$189
|$4,084
|Depreciation
|$3,311
|$1,832
|$1,733
|$2,034
|$1,925
|$10,835
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,607
|$6,265
|$5,849
|$7,561
|$6,422
|$34,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$913
|$944
|$978
|$1,013
|$4,730
|Maintenance
|$293
|$970
|$693
|$2,248
|$1,218
|$5,422
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$407
|$593
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,448
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,648
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,231
|$911
|$570
|$206
|$4,448
|Depreciation
|$3,606
|$1,996
|$1,887
|$2,216
|$2,097
|$11,802
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,376
|$6,825
|$6,371
|$8,236
|$6,995
|$37,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$935
|$968
|$1,003
|$1,038
|$4,846
|Maintenance
|$300
|$994
|$710
|$2,304
|$1,248
|$5,555
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$418
|$608
|$1,199
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,484
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,689
|Financing
|$1,568
|$1,261
|$934
|$584
|$211
|$4,558
|Depreciation
|$3,695
|$2,045
|$1,934
|$2,270
|$2,149
|$12,093
|Fuel
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$8,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,606
|$6,993
|$6,528
|$8,439
|$7,168
|$38,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$898
|$929
|$962
|$996
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$288
|$954
|$682
|$2,212
|$1,198
|$5,333
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$401
|$583
|$1,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,424
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,621
|Financing
|$1,505
|$1,211
|$896
|$560
|$203
|$4,375
|Depreciation
|$3,547
|$1,963
|$1,856
|$2,179
|$2,063
|$11,609
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,789
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,222
|$6,713
|$6,266
|$8,101
|$6,881
|$37,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Orange Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$785
|$813
|$842
|$872
|$4,071
|Maintenance
|$252
|$835
|$596
|$1,935
|$1,048
|$4,666
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$351
|$510
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,317
|$1,059
|$784
|$490
|$177
|$3,828
|Depreciation
|$3,104
|$1,718
|$1,624
|$1,907
|$1,805
|$10,158
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,069
|$5,874
|$5,483
|$7,089
|$6,021
|$32,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Jeepster 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$5,389
|Maintenance
|$334
|$1,105
|$790
|$2,562
|$1,387
|$6,177
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$464
|$676
|$1,333
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,650
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,878
|Financing
|$1,743
|$1,403
|$1,038
|$649
|$235
|$5,068
|Depreciation
|$4,109
|$2,274
|$2,150
|$2,524
|$2,389
|$13,447
|Fuel
|$1,842
|$1,897
|$1,954
|$2,013
|$2,072
|$9,779
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,682
|$7,776
|$7,259
|$9,384
|$7,970
|$43,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Renegade SUV Orange Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$748
|$774
|$802
|$830
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$240
|$795
|$568
|$1,843
|$998
|$4,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$334
|$486
|$959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,187
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,254
|$1,009
|$747
|$467
|$169
|$3,646
|Depreciation
|$2,956
|$1,636
|$1,547
|$1,816
|$1,719
|$9,674
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,685
|$5,594
|$5,222
|$6,751
|$5,734
|$30,986
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Renegade in Virginia is:not available
