Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Renegade SUV
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,147*
Total Cash Price
$19,444
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,147*
Total Cash Price
$19,444
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,187*
Total Cash Price
$15,310
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$36,506*
Total Cash Price
$16,841
Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,514*
Total Cash Price
$15,922
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,794*
Total Cash Price
$21,587
Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,785*
Total Cash Price
$22,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$4,876
|Maintenance
|$773
|$1,187
|$297
|$2,715
|$2,271
|$7,244
|Repairs
|$663
|$768
|$898
|$1,049
|$1,222
|$4,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,045
|$842
|$622
|$389
|$141
|$3,039
|Depreciation
|$4,627
|$1,792
|$1,577
|$1,398
|$1,255
|$10,649
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,068
|$7,617
|$6,511
|$8,759
|$8,192
|$42,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$4,876
|Maintenance
|$773
|$1,187
|$297
|$2,715
|$2,271
|$7,244
|Repairs
|$663
|$768
|$898
|$1,049
|$1,222
|$4,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,045
|$842
|$622
|$389
|$141
|$3,039
|Depreciation
|$4,627
|$1,792
|$1,577
|$1,398
|$1,255
|$10,649
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,068
|$7,617
|$6,511
|$8,759
|$8,192
|$42,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$609
|$935
|$234
|$2,138
|$1,788
|$5,704
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$707
|$826
|$962
|$3,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$844
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,008
|Financing
|$823
|$663
|$490
|$306
|$111
|$2,393
|Depreciation
|$3,643
|$1,411
|$1,242
|$1,101
|$988
|$8,385
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,715
|$5,998
|$5,127
|$6,897
|$6,450
|$33,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$4,223
|Maintenance
|$670
|$1,029
|$257
|$2,352
|$1,967
|$6,274
|Repairs
|$574
|$666
|$778
|$909
|$1,058
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$928
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,109
|Financing
|$905
|$729
|$539
|$337
|$122
|$2,632
|Depreciation
|$4,007
|$1,552
|$1,366
|$1,211
|$1,087
|$9,224
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,587
|$6,598
|$5,640
|$7,587
|$7,095
|$36,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$633
|$972
|$243
|$2,224
|$1,860
|$5,932
|Repairs
|$543
|$629
|$735
|$859
|$1,000
|$3,767
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,048
|Financing
|$856
|$690
|$510
|$318
|$115
|$2,489
|Depreciation
|$3,789
|$1,467
|$1,292
|$1,145
|$1,028
|$8,720
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,064
|$6,238
|$5,332
|$7,173
|$6,708
|$34,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Renegade SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$859
|$1,318
|$330
|$3,015
|$2,521
|$8,043
|Repairs
|$736
|$853
|$997
|$1,165
|$1,356
|$5,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,190
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,160
|$935
|$691
|$431
|$157
|$3,374
|Depreciation
|$5,137
|$1,990
|$1,751
|$1,552
|$1,393
|$11,823
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,288
|$8,457
|$7,229
|$9,725
|$9,095
|$46,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$895
|$1,374
|$344
|$3,143
|$2,628
|$8,385
|Repairs
|$767
|$889
|$1,039
|$1,214
|$1,414
|$5,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,210
|$975
|$720
|$450
|$163
|$3,518
|Depreciation
|$5,355
|$2,074
|$1,826
|$1,618
|$1,452
|$12,326
|Fuel
|$2,280
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$12,107
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,811
|$8,817
|$7,537
|$10,139
|$9,482
|$48,785
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jeep Renegade in Virginia is:not available
