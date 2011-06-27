Used 2015 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews

They Got It Wrong Again! Mr. Naselroad , 07/26/2015 High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 54 of 56 people found this review helpful First off, forget everything you just read!! The reviewers get their kick backs from the auto industry anyway. Was looking for a compact SUV/Crossover for the wife. Found this little gem and 7 months later, we couldn't be happier. We purchased the 2015 High Altitude Edition with 2.4 and 4 wheel drive (actually just transfers to AWD but jeep calls it 4X4). Main reason for purchase was price, but so much more to this vehicle. In FWD mode, we are getting 23/24 mpg in town and 28/30 highway mpg. I can't really tell you mpg in AWD because we rarely use it, even during the last Indiana winter. The FWD pulls the nibble, light weight body through almost anything on the road. While it is a compact SUV, the interior is very roomy. We have friends and family who own both the Ford Escape and the Honda CRV and they feel cramped in comparison to the Patriot. The heated leather seats are extremely comfortable and fit both our larger frames without feeling "wedged in". The cargo area is large. While it's Cubic volume may be smaller than some of it's competitors, due to it's shape, it will hold a lot of items and appears larger. As a matter of fact, my brother purchased the Cherokee and the Patriot cargo area is more useful and appears larger than it's big brother's. Let's talk about ride comfort. The Patriot is no Cadillac by any means, but we feel it has a smoother ride than any SUV/crossover we have owned/driven (GMC Jimmy, Toyota 4-runner, Ford Explorer, Dodge Journey)! While the interior is sparse, it is well thought out and very ergonomic to the driver. All controls are easily reached and simple to operate without distracting the drivers attention from the road. The handling is very responsive and doesn't have that sluggish feel as in some other vehicles in it's class. The 2.4 4 cylinder is not going to throw you back in your seat, but has more than enough power for interstate driving, actually you will surprised how easily and effortlessly the engine gets up to speed. As for the tranny, unlike the article states, the 2015 Patriot comes standard with a 6 speed transmission not the CVT. The CVT is an option, but you would be hard pressed to find one on the dealer's lot! For $21,000.00, out the door, we have a vehicle that has all the bells and whistles that would have cost us 10K more in any other vehicle. Do yourself a favor and go drive this vehicle before you buy into the crap written in this article! Options included for 21K purchase price, heated seats, leather seats, power sunroof, remote start, custom 17" rims, 2.4 liter with 6 speed automatic, 4 wheel drive (AWD transfer lock), leather wrapped steering wheel, and heated outside mirrors! Find that in a Ford or Honda and you'll pay upwards to 30K! Most of all, my wife loves it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Easily the best car I've ever owned! Michael Gallegos , 09/05/2018 High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful As a kid, I always loved the 90s Cherokee's, so when I saw the Patriot (once I was older) I fell in love. I did a lot of research, test drives, reading reviews, watching just about every video on Youtube, and I have a few pointers. Absolutely, buy the 2.4L engine. It makes a world of difference, the 2.0L feels like it'll tip over and is slower. The 2.4 is much more sturdy and has better acceleration. Also, avoid the first few years of the Patriot models. Jeep had a long time period between the early 2000s to around 2010 or so where the vehicles they were producing were junky and unreliable, which gave them the bad reputation you may hear about. I have a 2015 and it's amazing, so I would recommend a 15 or newer just to be safe. I feel very safe and powerful inside it and the acceleration is suprisingly really good. There were a few negative reviews about the sunroofs leaking, but I'm guessing that Jeep recalled that and fixed it, because mine hasn't leaked once yet, depsite me buying it during monsoon season. It handles great off road and through water as well as on the street. I read a lot of bad reviews, but I noticed that almost all those reviews were from people renting the car for about one day, which absolutely doesn't give you enough time to write a quality review. Frankly, the only downside to the Patriot is the gas milage is pretty bad, because the tank is small; causing you to fill up frequently. Also, the cabin is fairly narrow-ish, which can sometimes feel cramped if you're maybe very tall. I'm 5'10" and I feel very comfortable in it, but I can understand why maybe someone wouldn't, at least for long periods at a time. Still though, buying this car was the right choice, and I'm so glad I got it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Jeep. Love it. Abra , 08/06/2015 High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful As many a reviews say, this car is about value and about being Jeep. I moved from Subaru legacy sedan that served me exceptionally well and with ZERO trouble for 7 years (car's age 10 years). I am an outdoors guy and love my camping trip and a bit of sofy-roading. I was split between Forester and Patriot. Few factors that swayed me to the Jeep - latest Forester has become just like all other cute-utes. Jeep stands out with is retro look. Secondly the value, features and dealer discounts. Lastly the ride height and SUV like suspension. I would have bought and XT but couldnt justify the cost. About 1000 kms on it. So far no issues. Mileage has been improving and currently at about 10L/100kms in mixed hwy and city. Great sound (and it is not the Boston Accoustics upgrade); remote start; leather trimmed seats; smooth shifting though slower to start from stop; ride comfort. Will watch for repair issues and resale. Hope it beats the Subaru I loved. ---- Just over two years and 22k kms on the Patriot now. No issues whatsoever. Followed the maintenance schedule. Feels comfortable and safe esp in winter snow. Not the best acceleration from stop, but that is not what i bought the Jeep for. This Jeep is a keeper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

16 months & 32,000 miles on our 2015 High Altitude George , 08/14/2016 High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Over all we love it, not one issue in 32,000 miles. We do tow a pop up camper with it too from time to time with no issues. I only wish that it was bigger & 7 passenger... For the money it was the "poshest" AWD wagon we could find, loaded with very nice leather seating and power goodies & a moonroof. I would certainly buy another one. I do think that a 3 year/ 36,000 mile warranty is a bit lame though, come on FCA... when Hyundai can offer a 100,000 mile warranty, it seems pretty crappy to only offer 3/36K on your cars. *UPDATE* It's just about three years old now and has almost 70,000 miles on it. It's been very reliable with no needed repairs. We just replaced the original tires at 65,000 miles, it still has the original brake pads and rotors that feel like new. The Ulink radio drives us nuts all too often when trying to make a call because it wont recognize names, and it wont link up to our phones as it should to play our music. It's my Wife's car so she does most of the driving of it, she's not too demanding on it. I however, drive it very hard. This is our fourth new Jeep product, and still are overall pleased with it. We do expect to get 150,000 miles before we replace it as my Wife's daily commuter with a newer version Jeep product, as long as there are no brake downs. It's not that we're married to Jeeps, it's just that they seem to be the best value so far. 75,000 Mile Update; Just replaced the front brake pads and rotors $153 in parts & swapped them out myself. There have been no other issues, so yes we are still happy with our Patriot. 98,000 Mile Update; Had to replace the gas cap as it started throwing a check engine light for a small evaporative leak in fuel system. The gas fill neck had started to get a little rust on it (we live in the northeast with snow and lots of road salt) and the light rust wore at the gas cap gasket that let out pressure & vapor that the emission system sensed. It was an easy fix with sanding the filler neck and spray painting it & a new $20 Jeep gas cap from the dealer. No other issues to report, it's still a great car, still looks and drives good and is still comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse