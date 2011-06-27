Used 2013 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews

I did my research and mostly read negative reviews of this vehicle so I was hesitant in seriously pursing it. I liked the looks of it and didn't need anything to fancy other than the 4x4 option and height adjuster drivers seat which means the Latitude model with heated seats. I do have a Grand Cherokee with the Penstar 6 engine but couldn't afford another one so this vehicle made sense for me. Long story short I did purchase this vehicle and couldn't be happier it is fantastic in the snow and all though you will not win any races off the line the 2.4 liter engine is very capable when needed and I average 23 MPG. The CVT transmission is great it always knows where it needs to be.

and some don't. Reading the reviews mad me think that if I bought this vehicle, the universe would collapse! Then I took a ride in one. The extremely dark-green that it looks black finish is gorgeous, the seams are all tight, build quality is very good. Comfort is no lexus quality, but then again, it if fine for a small SUV. Value? No contest. It's a Jeep. This thing is also a blast to drive. I'll note that a lot of reviewers mus not know how to use a CVT transmission. I've had two of these transmissions now, and so far, my Patriot is getting almost 30 mpg on the highway. We should Learn to use the CVT before declaring it junk.

Celso Dela Cruz , 11/30/2015 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)

I purchased a 13 Patriot 2.4 sport 4x4 5m/t in February of 2013 it has been a love-hate relationship with the vehicle. This being my third ever car and coming from Toyotas, 91 Mr2 and '04 matrix xrs, I see and feel the lack of quality of this Chrysler Product. I have put 26,000 MI on this. First, alignment has been off since day one. After the first winter, i noticed rust on the door hinges, all of them. It causes the doors to kind of catch, or creak, like 90's and early millenial GMs. At the same time it developed a nice squeak or creek sound in the rear suspension when going over the tiniest bumps. It first wasn't very noticeable but now is quite audible. Just rock the car when it's parked. It currently is at the dealer for rhis problem and has been there all weekend. I hope they can fix it. After after winter 2013 I noticed a lot of water pooled behind the driver seat. Took into the dealer. Turns out the windshield cowl got blocked up and water started entering through the flooboard. 1st gear has popped out on me a few times. Reverse has done it too, I understand it's not synchronized, but still annoying. What else? The tires wail and scream when turning small radii in parking lots at very low speeds. Cruise control is pointless, as 5th gear has no torque below 2700rpm so if you want to cruise anywhere above 70 you need to be wasting gas in 4th to still be able to use the cruise buttons for acceleration. The painted steelies are rusting and it hasn't been three years. The things I actually like are that it's manual and 4x4. It returns decent mpgs, no different from my previous car. Acceleration is adequate in city only. I am happy with the fact that it is very basic, power windows doors, a/c. Single disc basic stereo, creature comforts, that's it. All in all, I have more hate than love for this jeep, and if it weren't for the fact that it's paid off and I enjoy no car note. Whether I will keep this long term or not depends on how this suspension creak pans out. Otherwise I will just get my money's worth out of it and move on before it will need new tires...