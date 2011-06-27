Used 2012 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews
2012 Patriot Limited - Better than expected!
Had to replace my totaled Suzuki Equator and the hunt was on. Looked at almost every MFG's smaller SUV and kept coming back to the Jeep. The re-programmed VCT matched up with the 2.4 seems to be a great revision/fit. Always had 6 or 8 cyln engines so was a bit apprehensive but not yet. With only 1600 mi on the Patriot maybe I should wait but just love it. I have all the options with exception of "off-road" pkg. The creature comforts are very welcome, comfortable/ heated seats were key and the nav/sound sys is a plus too. So far no issues with power and feels comfortable to drive. Just remember its a Jeep and if you are a Jeep lover like me take a look at the affordable Patriot.
LOVE IT!
I was torn between the Jeep Patriot and getting another Caliber SXT (which I loved and ran faithfully without a minute of trouble for 64,000 miles). After rigorous shopping and research, I was able to get a loaded Jeep Patriot Latitude; 4 x 2; CVT; sunroof;Sirius radio for about $22,000. I spend a ton of time in my car, so the fact that it is comfortable is of utmost importance. Traction control is a great feature. Heated seats; smooth drive; 2.4 litre engine has nice pickup; manuevers well in parking structures and around town. Looks like a Jeep, but drives like a car. Being 5'1, I love that I sit up high. I think we're going to have a lot of good years together. I'll keep you posted!
Better than a Cute 'Ute!
I didn't do a whole lot of shopping around, but I did know I didn't want a compact crossover that looked just like every other "cute ute" in the sea of SUVs on the road. The Patriot broke that mold and immediately attracted me. The interior redesign in 2011 made a big difference, although it's still not up to par with competition. Rides and handles well. Only real complaint is the noisy engine. Other than that, I love this little Jeep.
Great Vehicle, Excellent Value
I got the Jeep Patriot Sport 2WD with the 2.0L engine. I opted for CVT over the standard 5 speed manual. And I'm in Texas so it had to have A/C. But I chose to go without power locks, power windows, heated mirrors, etc. I've had it for six months now and it's a pleasure to drive and comfortable to travel in. It handles highways well. I've done driving on two-tracks and rough dirt roads on government land and it handled them with ease. The controls are large making them easy to see and use. The windows give you a nice sight picture all the way around and the mirrors give a great view to the back whether going down the road or backing into a garage. Overall, I very happy with my Patriot.
The little jeep that can!
Purchased our 2012 Patriot in Feb. of 2014. My wife totaled my 2003 Tacoma 4x4 after hitting some black ice and losing control. Thank the Lord my wife was fine other than some bruises and a concussion. We decided we needed something better on gas and with a closed back end to haul things out of the weather. 4 wheel drive is a must since we live on a farm and do get snow in our part of Kentucky often enough. We've put nearly 20k on it in the year we've had it and love it. Has had no issues and like every owner says, don't listen to the magazine and professional reviews. This thing is a great vehicle and value for the money. After nearly four years of having the Patriot, it's still been an overall great vehicle. Have had to make a few repairs buts it's been mostly wear items, brakes, wheel bearings and one CV shaft. Normal maintenance costs are low. Did have a relay go out that I wasn't able to diagnose myself and had to have it towed in to the shop for repair. No other big issues besides that. Really happy with the cargo space and off road ability of the Patriot. No it's not a Wrangler off-road, but it's very capable for my needs. Awesome in snow, great in mud seeing I only run all season tires on it. Hope to put well over 200,000 miles on the little Jeep.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Patriot
Related Used 2012 Jeep Patriot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade