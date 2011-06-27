Used 2012 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews

2012 Patriot Limited - Better than expected! drnhl , 04/12/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Had to replace my totaled Suzuki Equator and the hunt was on. Looked at almost every MFG's smaller SUV and kept coming back to the Jeep. The re-programmed VCT matched up with the 2.4 seems to be a great revision/fit. Always had 6 or 8 cyln engines so was a bit apprehensive but not yet. With only 1600 mi on the Patriot maybe I should wait but just love it. I have all the options with exception of "off-road" pkg. The creature comforts are very welcome, comfortable/ heated seats were key and the nav/sound sys is a plus too. So far no issues with power and feels comfortable to drive. Just remember its a Jeep and if you are a Jeep lover like me take a look at the affordable Patriot. Report Abuse

LOVE IT! 5loaves2fish , 03/04/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I was torn between the Jeep Patriot and getting another Caliber SXT (which I loved and ran faithfully without a minute of trouble for 64,000 miles). After rigorous shopping and research, I was able to get a loaded Jeep Patriot Latitude; 4 x 2; CVT; sunroof;Sirius radio for about $22,000. I spend a ton of time in my car, so the fact that it is comfortable is of utmost importance. Traction control is a great feature. Heated seats; smooth drive; 2.4 litre engine has nice pickup; manuevers well in parking structures and around town. Looks like a Jeep, but drives like a car. Being 5'1, I love that I sit up high. I think we're going to have a lot of good years together. I'll keep you posted! Report Abuse

Better than a Cute 'Ute! bondiblue , 04/04/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I didn't do a whole lot of shopping around, but I did know I didn't want a compact crossover that looked just like every other "cute ute" in the sea of SUVs on the road. The Patriot broke that mold and immediately attracted me. The interior redesign in 2011 made a big difference, although it's still not up to par with competition. Rides and handles well. Only real complaint is the noisy engine. Other than that, I love this little Jeep. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle, Excellent Value txoutdoors , 12/08/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I got the Jeep Patriot Sport 2WD with the 2.0L engine. I opted for CVT over the standard 5 speed manual. And I'm in Texas so it had to have A/C. But I chose to go without power locks, power windows, heated mirrors, etc. I've had it for six months now and it's a pleasure to drive and comfortable to travel in. It handles highways well. I've done driving on two-tracks and rough dirt roads on government land and it handled them with ease. The controls are large making them easy to see and use. The windows give you a nice sight picture all the way around and the mirrors give a great view to the back whether going down the road or backing into a garage. Overall, I very happy with my Patriot. Report Abuse