Used 2010 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews

Worth Every Penny the_jeep_now , 03/14/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my Patriot new. It came w/ CVT which takes some time to get used to, but once you manage it, it's a great feature. I liked the selection of trims. You can get bone stock w/ no AC to a fully loaded Limited. I picked a package that fit my needs which includes power locks, mirrors, windows, AC and cruise control. Folding rear and passenger seats provide tons of space to carry oversized items. It has best fuel economy in its class. Depending on the trim you choose, you can get 30+ mpg hwy. Great vehicle for any outdoor adventures! However, it is known for weak/cheap front suspension components which go bad at around 40k+ miles and water leaks. For more info check out jeeppatriot forum. Report Abuse

love my patriot Aubrey , 11/20/2015 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2010 patriot sport in November of 2010 with about 13k on it. it was a rental vehicle. i have put 90k on it in 5 years. this is the best vehicle i have ever owned. i regret not upgrading to leather seats, sunroof, etc. but i'd buy another patriot without hesitation. my dad owns a repair shop that my brother works at and now partially owns. we were raised with GM vehicles. my 05 equinox was the absolute worst vehicle i ever owned. it's so refreshing to have my patriot. i've had only to do the normal maintenance work on it. brakes, tires and some suspension stuff along with the scheduled services. i would recommend this vehicle to anybody. it certainly isn't as fun to bang on as my boyfriend's hemi grand cherokee but i love my patriot and have no plans on getting a new vehicle anytime soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent value oomnopah , 02/16/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have the Sport 2.0 L with the 5 speed manual and have had great results. The editors of all the car magazines don't like this car, but they compare it to cars that cost $15K more. This is an excellent working person's car, great mileage in town, and enough engine for highway cruising. In 4th gear it climbs long hills at 55 without any problem. My insurance rate went down by $20 a month because of this car's great safety features. And if you're a big guy like me, it has a lot of room. One caveat, I got the manual transmission because Chrysler seems to have a hard time making a decent automatic transmission, but I like the feel of the manual. One practical vehicle. Report Abuse

Piece of Junk kangrapes , 12/02/2010 18 of 21 people found this review helpful I have never been so sorry I purchased a vehicle before. I've owned dozens of vehicles but this is the worst. I test drove it warmed up and in the summer. When it is cold the CVT transmission jerks, and the engine sounds like my lawn tractor. Interior is cheap and is starting to makes numerous squeaks. Chrysler basically told me,(paraphrasing) that "we know that we cut some corners but we will fix it in future model years". My recommendation get something else. Report Abuse