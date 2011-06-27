Used 2011 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews
2011 KK Limited
I traded in my 02 Liberty Sport and took advantage of Jeep's year end incentives. I bought the Limited version and couldn't be more pleased. Loved my 02 with 135k miles (engine still going strong) and felt right at home in this one. This vehicle is one that I can drive with confidence off road and on pavement, the vehicle is built to last, it's a tank! It gets excellent NTHSA ratings. I'm not sure which version the reviewer took out, but I don't find the engine to be unresponsive. Perhaps compared to a sedan or even a plush wanna be SUV crossover vehicle it may be. What a pleasure to drive, so comfortable! It's a Jeep, not sure what you would expect? Not a wanna be SUV, its the real deal!
2011 - 70th Anniversary Jeep Liberty
Love my Jeep! I have nothing but positive things to say about the Jeep Liberty KK! Look, this vehicle is a true SUV, so please stop comparing it to crossover vehicles! It's a rear wheel drive based 4x4 that can tow 5,000 lbs. It is square-shaped, it's truck-like, and that's what I like about it! It's really too bad real SUV's are going extinct. My 70th Anniversary Liberty has the 18" wheels, which are remarkably smooth on pavement. I actually like the 3.7 V6. It is a truck motor with decent torque and it powers the 2011 Liberty just fine (even pulling a trailer). Use the ECO Mode when driving to help with MPG. Interactive Decel Fuel Shut Off - shuts off fuel during deceleration. **2017 update - Love My Jeep even more, now that I've installed Atturo brand all-terrain tires (P235/60R-18). I plan on keeping this vehicle for a long time, since there are no rear wheel drive small SUVs anymore. (Wranglers are not practical for a family of 4)
Love this thing!!
Best car I have owned. I recently moved into a mountain home, and needed to trade in the city car for a 4x4. This car has not failed me in the mud, snow, or steep mountain roads yet! Would suggest to anyone.
Love my Jeep Liberty Jet!
Bought my Jeep Liberty Jet last month. I must say I am very please with my purchace! The interior is much more comfortable than my A4 I traded in on the jeep. Leather is very good quality along with the Infinity sound system. The ride quality is excellent again much better than my 06 A4. Exterior is great I love the Jet package with Chrome accents, Black out head lights, and 20" wheels! My dealer has been very good to me throughout the buying process even giving me 2 free fill ups and 4 free oil changes, because of a grease print a detailer left on the roof liner in the interior when they were cleaning (which they removed). Starting to feel a Miss at high speeds will be taking it tomorrow.
Contemporary Jeep
This jeep is amazing I bought it used with 40,000 Miles and have had no issues. The seats are comfortable, the radio is big and bight (touchscreen) . The engine sounds great. I keep up regularly with the oil changes and rides smooth in the rain. The vehicle is large but not to large to park or drive me being a short women my self. I did replace the tires and add step stair or side. Overall great value and looks great driving. Absolutely my favorite vehicle. Also great space in the back for groceries, can even fit a bike when you put down the seats if need be.
