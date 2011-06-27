  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2009 Jeep Liberty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Liberty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,730
See Liberty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,730
automatic locking hubsyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,730
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,730
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,730
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,730
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4278 lbs.
Gross weight5675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd.
Angle of approach27.6 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure29.7 degrees
Length176.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height70.6 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,730
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,730
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Liberty Inventory

Related Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles