Used 2005 Jeep Liberty Consumer Reviews

Had to review this fun inexpensive little truck beepjeep1 , 08/14/2014 69 of 70 people found this review helpful This is my 5th jeep went from a cj to a yj to 2 TJ's but since I got 2 kids had to get a friendlier vehicle and low and behold the liberty. I always thought of these as chick vehicles but they are at the LOWEST end of the used SUV's and I bought a 2005 with 64Km's mint mint mint for 6500$ with 2 sets of tires from an old lady. Now 2 years later i'll review it. This jelly bean can motor, good acceleration, decent offroad handling, moderate pulling power, and absoloutly DISGUSTING GAS MILEAGE! But meh who cares. My unit has been reliable and maintenance free for the past 2 years, easy to park and you can load it up pretty good with gear and 2 kids.

A great surprise Chris , 12/19/2017 Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful This Jeep reminds me every day why I love it. Researched it and hunted one down w/ 37000 miles. Great pickup and braking. Real 4wd capibilities. Parks so easily/great visibility. The poor window regulators are a money maker for the dealer at $350 each ( all replaced, drivers twice)but not much else. Noisy struts in cold weather. I wish the seats were more adjustable for tall people. However, I'd say this Jeep gives me faith again in American built on reliability alone. It a keeper. Update 6-2019 64000 miles, usual maintenance done, new radiator. This is a 14 year old Jeep. Not 1 day of grief. So reliable. The best relationship of my life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Go anywhere do anything SMALL SUV Kal , 11/15/2016 Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Absolutely loved this vehicle except that we out-grew it after having twins... For 10+ years and 150,000 miles my wife, 120lb dog and I used this rig to travel all over North America. Handles 18" of snow, 12" of mud, sand, rocks and river crossings with ease yet pulls 90+mph on the freeway with ease. Tows 4,500lbs comfortably and has enough power / torque for all our needs. Only two repairs in 150K miles of ownership - cracked radiator at 120K mi and fan blower motor, both of which were an easy driveway repair. Very easy and inexpensive to maintain, high quality interior finishes held up well to our abuse, and the exterior looked great for a heavily off-roaded suv. Just wish it was a little larger and more fuel efficient, averaged 17mpg before lifting and 15 mpg after 2.5" lift and larger tires. Overall, this vehicle was driven like it was stolen on a daily basis and never missed a beat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Super Car Dennis , 01/26/2016 Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 40 of 42 people found this review helpful My Jeep Liberty is probably the best car I've ever had. The only maintenance is normal wear and tear items. Being a four wheel drive you expect maintenance on the drive shafts and u joints. I have maintained a very strict oil change regimen and use only synthetic oil. Over a 170K and it doesn't use a drop of oil. Great for off-roading and deep snow. In winter I use studded snow tires and the traction an control is unbelievable. Just had it in for routine maintenance and got lots of comments on its premium condition. No rust on the body which is amazing. I had to install a new a/c condensor at 176000k but it was a small price to pay for 12 years of reliable service. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value