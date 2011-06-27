Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Shawn M. , 09/15/2017 Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

42 of 45 people found this review helpful

(JGC Summit with Hemi V8) I come from a Ford family. If you're not from Michigan you won't get it. Basically, my whole family works/worked for Ford. That means you buy a Ford. I've had a few, and they weren't bad, but I was always told to steer clear of Chrysler products because they were considered "bottom of the barrel". I took the plunge after 1.5 years of meticulous research (I do this for all of my auto purchases). I started to notice that many of my friends were buying Jeeps. I had no clue why, but I rode in a Limited and I was astonished! The fit, finish, and materials were really nice. It wasn't "bottom of the barrel" at all. So my search began. I used to drive a 2009 Acura TL SH-AWD and I liked it but it was time for a new car. After all of my research, I decided that I wanted either an SRT or Summit. In thinking about how long I wanted to keep the car, creature comforts, etc., I decided upon a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with the 5.7L V8 (Black on Black). This car is AMAZING! Full disclosure, I've only had it for about a month, but I've put about 2100 miles on it and bought it new. So far no major issues, but I can say that there are a couple minor things I don't like. First, the multi-Cylinder Displacement system is annoying. I bought a V8 for a reason, and yes it does help with gas but I want the ability to turn it off completely or on. It makes all kinds of random "juddering" noises and that's annoying. Secondly, I have the air suspension, which I highly recommend based upon your state's roads. Michigan's are horrible so the air suspension is helpful. My issue is that its sort to of noisy at times, I don't know if that's inside or outside, but it can be a bit noisy. Third and finally, the sunroof shade rattles a bit when I go over large bumps. It comes and goes but it can be annoying. Overall, if you've never experienced a Jeep Grand Cherokee, I HIGHLY recommend testing one out or renting one for the weekend. The trims levels are all different in many ways but also similar as well in others (i.e. the interior to some degree). Take one for a spin, you won't be disappointed! I love my Jeep!! UPDATE: 6 or so months later, I still love my Jeep! Its still-functioning optimally and I have no complaints. I made it through my first Michigan winter and it was glorious. Moving to the snow position makes travel in this type of weather a breeze! The V8 engine is a must if it's in your budget. Worth every penny!! I also had the opportunity to take the Jeep on a road trip and it was amazing! Adaptive Cruise Control makes driving a breeze on the expressway and in normal traffic. Overall I would still recommend this car to anyone. Worth the $$! UPDATE: 12 months later, I still have no regrets. Are there some things I don't like sure. I had to have my moonroof repaired for rattle which was loose screws that came out. Covered under warranty and the dealership was great! Ride quality is still pretty good but is heavily dependant upon the tires and level of wear and roads. I live in Michigan so the roads are awful but overall I'm still happy with the ride. I did have to touch up my paint in a small spot due to a rock chip but it was easy and the factory paint was superb. The engine is still strong and sounds great! In fact, it sounds even better once its broken in (22k miles on her currently). I still love my Jeep and feel it still is worth the money. The lifetime warranty from Mopar is also a must as its worth the cost if you are keeping your Jeep longer than 6 years as I will. UPDATE: Almost 3yrs or so in I still love my Jeep. I've had to use my factory backed extended warranty, and it was very easy to use. In fact, the dealership alerted me toa problem and said, "we've applied your warranty, and this will cost you the deductible ($100 in my case)". In addition the cost of repair out of pocket was almost $500 bucks plus the service I was having done, oil change, rotation, etc. I am of the opinion that in today's fast-paced competitive automotive environment, one should add the cost of a factory-backed extended warranty into their purchase price. It is well worth the cost!