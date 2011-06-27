Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
Hemi JGC 4WD
Have owned for 30,000 miles. Laredo X with V-8 Hemi. EPA accurately rated at 13/19 mpg. Using Plus or Premium fuel allows the engine to run in 4-cylinder mode more, giving another 1 or 2 mpg. Have had zero problems with my Jeep. I've experienced engine surging noted by others, is eliminated by a downshift: move the gearshift lever to the left. I've experienced the bad key fob noted by others. Pop out the start button, insert fob in the hole and use as a normal key for a day. This recharges the fob battery. Repeat every 2 weeks. Roomy back seat fits child seat and 2 average adults. Front seats (leather, electric) are good for all day. This is a very nice vehicle.
Not all it's hyped up to be...JGC 2012 5.7L Overland 4x4
I've had my JGC over 2.5 years, and although I enjoy the vehicle most of the time, I cannot recommend it due to it's numerous issues. The front sway bar bushings wore out last month. How is this possible on a relatively new vehicle? This weekend my check engine light came on again and the MDS is not working. I had this happen two years ago, and the end result was a bad cylinder valve that left me without a car for several weeks. If it's the same issue again, I'm done. Going foreign again. I've had more issues with this car than my last 10 vehicles combined. I wanted so much for Jeep to succeed, but even if you put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig. Buyer beware.
2011 JGC Key Fob Issues
Bought our new 2011 JGC in Oct 2011. The key fob is not recognized so it won't unlock or start. When you press unlock on the key fob, nothing happens. We tried using the hidden key inside the fob to unlock the door, but all that does is set off the alarm. The vehicle goes into security mode and there's nothing we can do until it's ready!!! Owner's manual says remove the start button and insert the key fob to start the vehicle and take it out of alarm mode, but that doesn't happen. It's locked down! It's been in the shop 3 Xs with no results. We think we have a lemon...still waiting to hear back from Chrysler. In the shop for 3 weeks now while we wait to see what Chrysler is going to do.
KEY NOT DETECTED MESSAGE/KEY LOCK IN CAR DETECTION DONT ALWAYS WORK
I have been having problems with the key not detected message which is happening quite often, I thought it may be the key battery. I switched keys (spare) and its doing the same thing. I was thinking it was the key battery at first, but when I switched keys after a while it started doing the same thing so I dont think its the battery. I have to try anything and everything to get my car to crank. The problem seems to be getting worse, I hope I dont get stranded. Also I have accidently locked myself out the car a few times and the car lock key feature works when it wants to, the key was in the console or my purse in the passenger seat less than 2 ft and it still locks.
Stalling and turning off on it's own
I have 4 times in the past 5 months that the engine will and electrical will turn off without warning. Coming to a stop light, turning left on a roundabout, taking an exit on the right, making a right hand turn and the last one which scared me to the point of needing to sell it if Chrysler doesn't do something about this. I was making a left hand turn off a two lane hwy slowing down from 55 as I slowed down to make the turn across traffic with a car coming at 55 the car died. No power steering, brakes nothing, just as if you turned the car off. I was able to coast across the left hand lane but knew the driver has to slow down for me which I was happy to have happened as I couldn't do anything to get out of the cars way.
