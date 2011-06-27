Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews

In August 2017 I purchased a 2015 SRT8 with all of the available options. It's definitely fun to drive and super powerful. The gas mileage is to be expected 15-19MPG. However, the tow lights didn't work. It took a computer upgrade and a week at the dealership to fix it. The interior is beautiful as is the sound system. However the dash and door trim all had to be replaced due to the adhesive failing to maintain adhesion. However the main reason I would not purchase another one is because of the extremely poor service from every dealership that I tried. It seems like the Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler reliability issues keep these service bays backed up. My experience comes from the fact that I drove a Ram truck for 7 years prior to purchasing the Jeep. My trust or lack thereof is from actually catching them charging me for services not actually done. If it wasn't for this, I'd consider a new SRT.

Grand Cherokee SRT Lover , 02/20/2020 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchased at Pre-owned 2015 Jeep GC SRT to replace a 2007 Trailblazer SS that was stolen. The upgrade in technology is a blast, but driving this beast is a lot of fun. The 8 speed shifts so much faster than the Trailblazer and the power in incredible. Chrysler has always done "fast" very well and this shows they know how to do it and they are cornering the market on muscle SUVs because GM and Ford are not playing in this space...so your only option for an American Muscle SUV is the Jeep. I was not happy with some of the trim items...all the carbon fiber interior trim popped off and had to be re-glued but this was obvious from reading previous reviews...everyone complained about the trim pieces. Other than that I think the build quality is better than expected for a Chrysler product. GM and Ford are leaving a bunch on money on the table the longer they stay out of this market because every SRT or Trackhawk being made is not sitting on the lot. Both GM and Ford could be selling these at $70000 to $80000 a clip with minimal R&D investment. GM already has the 6.2L and Ford the Coyote engine. Ford has reverted back to RWD on the new Explorer but GM dumped the RWD in favor of the Traverse...another bad decision because they cannot give them away. Plus the Trailblazer was the perfect platform below the Tahoe and people loved the size...and in the Trailblazer SS you basically had a Corvette that seated five people. Fiat Chrysler...keep putting the screws the GM and Ford for their lack of interest in the segment.