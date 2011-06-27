Vehicle overview

Four years ago, a complete redesign saw Jeep's senior SUV take a big trip uptown with major improvements in overall comfort, interior quality and styling. Adding an eight-speed automatic transmission and a fuel-saving diesel engine option last year further boosted the appeal of what had already become one of our favorite midsize SUVs. That's still true for the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which sees just minor changes to its feature content.

The Grand Cherokee's availability of diesel power gives it a sizable fuel economy advantage over nearly every one of its rivals. And you won't be sacrificing much in the way of performance either, as its tidal wave of low-end torque means you've got plenty of muscle for towing or venturing off road. The downsides are that the diesel engine is more expensive than the JGC's gasoline V8 engine (our math tells us that difference is made up at the pump in about 35,000 miles) and that the vehicle doesn't seem to ride and handle quite as well with the diesel.

Given that the current-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is notably more comfortable and civilized in daily driving than older versions, one might naturally assume that this SUV with a long-standing reputation for off-road prowess has gone soft. Worry not, outdoor recreation and sports fans, as the 2015 Grand Cherokee still has plenty of cred. Jeep offers a few different four-wheel-drive systems to choose from, and there's even an optional off-road package that features an adjustable air suspension that allows you to change the ride height from 6.6 inches for easy entry into low-clearance garages to 11.3 inches for maximum ground clearance while tackling rough terrain. If it's towing you're interested in, the JGC has you covered with the diesel or V8 engines and an impressive towing capacity of more than 7,000 pounds.

Tally it all up and you're left with one of the best picks for a do-everything midsize SUV. The Grand Cherokee's closest competitor, the Toyota 4Runner, shares the Jeep's off-road aptitude, but it doesn't offer a V8 or diesel option, and its interior simply isn't as nice. The price tag on the JGC, however, typically exceeds that of the 4Runner or popular three-row crossover SUVs like the Ford Explorer or Hyundai Santa Fe. In that sense, the Grand Cherokee is similar to the Volkswagen Touareg, which also has a classy, well-trimmed interior and the availability of a diesel engine. The VW is tuned more for on-road performance rather than off-road pursuits, however. Yes, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee will likely cost you more than other midsize SUVs you may be considering, but given its welcoming cabin and wide-ranging strengths, we're fairly certain that you won't mind paying a little more for it.