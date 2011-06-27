Used 2012 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews

The Little 4x4 that Could Jeepmakemehappy , 02/06/2016 Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful I have owned my Jeep Compass for a little over 1 year. I purchased my 2012 Jeep Compass after driving my Buick Enclave down the wrong road and the hill was too steep to drive it out. Yes, large towing bill. I decided to buy a 4x4. I looked at most brands. Nissan, GMC/Chevy, Ford, you name it. I was looking for comfort (I drive a lot), best gas mileage possible (from a 4x4), and overall enjoyable to work in. A sales rep called me about a trade they just made on a 2012 jeep compass. So I took it for a test-drive, after 1-mile, I did not feel any tension in my lower back and I can spend all day in and out of this jeep. It handled great, the acceleration was sluggish from take-off, but with manual options, I have compensated. Other than take-off, passing gear works great. The real test game when I had an inspection of a property with a real steep muddy driveway. It had been raining for days and the driveway was a mud puddle. Here goes nothing and a possible 400+ tow bill if I bought the wrong car. I made it down, now I have to go back up. The truth is, I never slid uphill before, I put the shift in manual, keep in it low, stepped on the gas and went up that hill like an off-road racing champ (in my own eyes). The driveway curved twice so I slide around them and made it uphill, got out of the Jeep and did my celebration dance. I have since been up and down similar roads with ease. My jeep has auto-start, Bluetooth, satellite radio, upgraded sound system, heated cloth seats, standard plug-in, Freedom package II, and a flashlight. Please do not just go by the Edmonds.com review. It has been an enjoyable, reliable vehicle, that I hope to keep around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love My Compass! polarbare49 , 06/16/2012 37 of 39 people found this review helpful After doing 4 months of extensive research on various small SUVs, the Compass Lattitude 4x4 proved to be the best value for my dollar. Love the new 'baby Grand Cherokee' design. Decent gas mileage with surprisingly more power than I was lead to believe from reading the expert reviews. Handles like a car but still has the solid build of a Jeep SUV. All in all, IMHO, beats the Rav4,

Fits my needs perfectly wmillonig , 05/26/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful After 2 months and 2k miles, am ready to give you observations. They're almost all good, I've been been very happy so far. Fit & Finish is fine and I've had no issues at all during the break-in period. I chose this over a comparably equipped 2012 Ford Escape. Would I buy another someday? Probably, but if they gave it better thigh support? Definitely!!

Great small family vehicle ek900 , 08/28/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful The birth of our son got the clock ticking on my wife's Mini Cooper, and about a month ago, we traded it on a Jeep Compass Sport (FWD, 5spd., 2.4L engine). While the Jeep was a great value, it really compares well to similarly-sized SUVs (Ford Escape, Subaru Forrester). It isn't a performance vehicle, but some of its features are really well thought out. The rear cargo light/flashlight has already come in handy, and the two-level storage in the armrest is very nice. It also also has done very well with gas. We've averaged over 26 mpg for the first 2,000 miles, better than we expected. This little Jeep is not the most refined car we've ever owned, but it is an impressive package.