Used 2011 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

Just Purchased 2011 Compass and Lovin' it!! ckeyes3 , 05/31/2011 24 of 24 people found this review helpful The 2011 Compass is a great car for the price! I also purchased the excellent extended warrantly that covers everything for as long as I own the car. There is also a decent manufacturer warranty when you purchase brand new. My Compass is loaded with all sorts of cool features to include: Cruise, heated seats, mp3 port, Sirius Satellite Radio, Bose sound system, lighted cup holders, plug-in coverter, TPM system, sunroof, and fold down seats. Report Abuse

Excellent Choice 2011 Jeep Compass pete131 , 05/23/2011 38 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought my 2011 jeep Compass 2 months ago. I absolutely love this Jeep. I was looking for an SUV to pull my Jet Ski, and pulls it effertlessly, and after looking at many SUV's in this catagory, the jeep Compass offered the most for the money. Other SUV's were thousands more. The redesign looks awesome. The inside is also very nice. I got the 2.4 L engine with the CVT, and the engine noise is not what reviews say, it is not noisy. The CVT is smooth. This vehicle does have enough power and is great on gas. (27 mpg) highway city is (21). It is fun to drive also. The Cargo area is good also. This is not a sports car or a truck, with that having been said, I love this new 2011 Jepp Compass. Report Abuse

A total nightmare joshregenold , 01/29/2013 26 of 28 people found this review helpful This Jeep Compass has been, without a doubt, the worst car I've ever owned. Major issues include: 1. A new transmission at 30k miles, all on the highway; paid for by Chrysler at least 2. Two new sets of struts within the first 30k miles 3. Brakes audibly squeak 100% of the time at 35k miles 4. Weather striping replaced at 20k miles, road and wind noise are both still unbearable 5. Both of the front doors are rattle traps 6. The stereo faceplate fell off at 10k miles These vehicles also drop like a rock in value, much moreso than others in this class. Report Abuse

HOT LOOKING, BUT SMALL outwardlycheap , 06/06/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This car is one of the best looking on the road, but the driver's area is severely cramped, no room for the right knee, cannot steer with right hand because armrest is too far away, and no matter what anybody says, the engine IS noisy! I gave it to my wife. Report Abuse