Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Comanche
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.5/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3313 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base119.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
