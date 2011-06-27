  1. Home
Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

MY RED BABY!

jeepdate, 02/01/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I love this JEEP. Have owned it for going on 5 years now. Bought it with 27k miles on it, and have never ONCE not ONCE had it in the shop. It is built to drive. It is built for hauling (hauled my bass boat with it), and it is built to last. We have to sell it soon to accommodate our growing family, and I am just bummed that Jeep has decided not to make the Cherokee Classic style anymore. If you get a chance to buy one - DO IT!

Report Abuse

Real Review of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport

Northern Michigan, 11/16/2017
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

It's a love/hate relationship. Granted, I bought it with 134K. I've put 51K on it(185K). The vehicle was trailed behind a RV every winter to FL. Looks great. I've owned it 5 years and it's a been a comical piece of garbage. New head(of course for 00'), alternator, water pump, AC compressor, thermostat, radiator, cat. conv./O2 sensors, CV joints twice, sensors, electrical problems... it just goes on. I'm not including wear items. Never once taken off road. I get that an old vehicle has problems. I'm just mad at myself because a friend bought an out West Toyota 4Runner at the same time and it's light years ahead of Chrysler engineering. I love it because I've done all the repairs myself. I hate it because I can't trust it more than 100 miles from my house. I have a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited and it has has so many problems in 17K miles I can't believe it. I'll buy a Toyota next. Maybe someone has a good story. I'm just tired of reading the same ones that tricked me into buying it. Truth be told, I still own the YJ and will ruthlessly wheel the heck out of it until it dies...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Vehicle EVER!!!

avhowe, 10/12/2011
21 of 25 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 7 years ago and loved it! It took me everywhere and could do about anything. Ride was a bit rough, but that's a Jeep. Last month I was hit in the rear by an Expedition doing 60 mph. I made it through the accident with only a mild concussion, unfortunately, my Jeep did not make it. It was still going strong with 161,000 miles on it. I miss driving it everyday. I am now out looking for a new Jeep, but only go with used because I want the 4.0L I6 motor!!

Report Abuse

Love this thing

Michael Maddix, 05/16/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love my jeep. It was the first vehicle I bought from a dealership. It had 90,000 on the clock now it's at near 200,000 I've been everywhere in it. Down in Kentucky all the way to California no issues. Parts are cheap and maintenance is easy. If you have a chance to get one that is really clean, get it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Best Jeep ever

cprevbhayes, 07/02/2011
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 2000. Currently 175,000 miles and still going strong. Mine has the 5-speed manual mated to the 6-cylinder engine. Great combo for 4-wheel drive! Only major repair has been replacing the a/c compressor. Jeep has taken me all over the country. Interior design could be better, especially the back seat. Not too comfortable back there, but hey, it's a Jeep! Wish someone made a dependable, basic 4-wheel drive vehicle today. This one will stay with me until one of us dies!

Report Abuse
