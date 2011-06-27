  1. Home
Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.0/404.0 mi.303.0/404.0 mi.303.0/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.20.2 gal.20.2 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.nono
Length165.3 in.165.3 in.165.3 in.
Curb weight3076 lbs.nono
Gross weight4650 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.nono
Height63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.101.4 in.101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.70.5 in.70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Radiant Fire
  • Black
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
