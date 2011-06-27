Used 2015 Jaguar XK Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XK Convertible
XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$106,049*
Total Cash Price
$54,814
2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,847*
Total Cash Price
$39,720
XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,921*
Total Cash Price
$41,309
XK Coupe
XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,384*
Total Cash Price
$40,514
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$105,280*
Total Cash Price
$54,416
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$108,354*
Total Cash Price
$56,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XK Convertible XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,040
|$2,100
|$2,164
|$2,229
|$2,296
|$10,829
|Maintenance
|$2,142
|$1,940
|$1,167
|$4,311
|$4,446
|$14,007
|Repairs
|$3,730
|$3,987
|$4,300
|$4,630
|$4,986
|$21,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,915
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,141
|Financing
|$2,948
|$2,371
|$1,755
|$1,097
|$397
|$8,568
|Depreciation
|$11,335
|$5,804
|$5,110
|$4,528
|$4,064
|$30,842
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,316
|$19,563
|$17,957
|$20,356
|$19,857
|$106,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XK Convertible 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$7,847
|Maintenance
|$1,552
|$1,406
|$846
|$3,124
|$3,222
|$10,150
|Repairs
|$2,703
|$2,889
|$3,116
|$3,355
|$3,613
|$15,676
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,112
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,276
|Financing
|$2,136
|$1,718
|$1,272
|$795
|$288
|$6,209
|Depreciation
|$8,214
|$4,206
|$3,703
|$3,281
|$2,945
|$22,349
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,519
|$14,176
|$13,012
|$14,751
|$14,389
|$76,847
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XK Convertible XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,680
|$1,731
|$8,161
|Maintenance
|$1,614
|$1,462
|$880
|$3,249
|$3,351
|$10,556
|Repairs
|$2,811
|$3,005
|$3,241
|$3,489
|$3,758
|$16,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,196
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,367
|Financing
|$2,221
|$1,787
|$1,323
|$827
|$300
|$6,457
|Depreciation
|$8,543
|$4,374
|$3,851
|$3,412
|$3,063
|$23,243
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,340
|$14,743
|$13,532
|$15,341
|$14,965
|$79,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XK Coupe XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,508
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$8,004
|Maintenance
|$1,583
|$1,434
|$863
|$3,186
|$3,286
|$10,353
|Repairs
|$2,757
|$2,947
|$3,178
|$3,422
|$3,685
|$15,990
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,154
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,322
|Financing
|$2,179
|$1,752
|$1,297
|$811
|$294
|$6,333
|Depreciation
|$8,378
|$4,290
|$3,777
|$3,347
|$3,004
|$22,796
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,929
|$14,460
|$13,272
|$15,046
|$14,677
|$78,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XK Coupe 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,025
|$2,085
|$2,148
|$2,213
|$2,280
|$10,750
|Maintenance
|$2,126
|$1,926
|$1,159
|$4,280
|$4,414
|$13,906
|Repairs
|$3,703
|$3,958
|$4,269
|$4,596
|$4,950
|$21,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,893
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,118
|Financing
|$2,926
|$2,354
|$1,743
|$1,089
|$395
|$8,506
|Depreciation
|$11,253
|$5,762
|$5,073
|$4,495
|$4,035
|$30,618
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,111
|$19,421
|$17,826
|$20,209
|$19,713
|$105,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XK Coupe XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,084
|$2,146
|$2,211
|$2,277
|$2,346
|$11,064
|Maintenance
|$2,188
|$1,982
|$1,193
|$4,405
|$4,543
|$14,312
|Repairs
|$3,811
|$4,073
|$4,394
|$4,731
|$5,094
|$22,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,978
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,209
|Financing
|$3,012
|$2,422
|$1,794
|$1,121
|$406
|$8,755
|Depreciation
|$11,582
|$5,930
|$5,221
|$4,626
|$4,152
|$31,512
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,932
|$19,988
|$18,347
|$20,799
|$20,288
|$108,354
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jaguar XK in Virginia is:not available
