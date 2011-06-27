Used 2013 Jaguar XK XKR-S Consumer Reviews
XKRS sports car or GT?
It does a pretty good job of being both but it is too heavy to be a true sports car but it can keep up! I've owned both the XKR and XKRS. The XKRS took care of almost all of the handling issues that I had with the XKR. But it is still prone to swapping ends and it gives you almost no notice that it's going to break loose. It sticks really good but when the stick is gone you have to be very good at drifting to catch it. Otherwise it is probably one of the best GT cars ever! Turn-in is great. It would be nice if it had a bit less torque. You have to be very careful with the gas to keep the wheels from spinning. I think most people that buy Jags would be happier with the XKR for that reason.
This Jag Rocks
I love it. My wife is so bored listening to me talk to people about it. Bottom line, the Jaguar X KR has an elegance to it that turns heads. Little kids notice it. People can't help but appreciate the sweetness, appearance, and timelessness of it's design. And it sounds great too. The power, 515 hp, is a given. The color is "Midnight black" and has flecks of blue throughout. If you're considering purchasing one, enjoy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XK
Related Used 2013 Jaguar XK XKR-S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner