Used 2013 Jaguar XK XKR-S Consumer Reviews

XKRS sports car or GT?

67es335, 01/03/2013
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

It does a pretty good job of being both but it is too heavy to be a true sports car but it can keep up! I've owned both the XKR and XKRS. The XKRS took care of almost all of the handling issues that I had with the XKR. But it is still prone to swapping ends and it gives you almost no notice that it's going to break loose. It sticks really good but when the stick is gone you have to be very good at drifting to catch it. Otherwise it is probably one of the best GT cars ever! Turn-in is great. It would be nice if it had a bit less torque. You have to be very careful with the gas to keep the wheels from spinning. I think most people that buy Jags would be happier with the XKR for that reason.

This Jag Rocks

Bernard, 05/17/2018
XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love it. My wife is so bored listening to me talk to people about it. Bottom line, the Jaguar X KR has an elegance to it that turns heads. Little kids notice it. People can't help but appreciate the sweetness, appearance, and timelessness of it's design. And it sounds great too. The power, 515 hp, is a given. The color is "Midnight black" and has flecks of blue throughout. If you're considering purchasing one, enjoy!

