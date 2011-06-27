Used 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dave T , 02/29/2020 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

Have the Special Edition with Portfolio package. It’s just a beautiful car with unique Crystal Silver Blue paint that gets comments every time I gas up! It has the 20 inch low profile tires and special rims that are just bitchen! In sport mode it’s plenty fun and sporty with a plush ride when taking it easy or on the hiway. Has a Killer stereo and beautiful interior with plenty of goodies to keep you comfortable! Haven’t had any problems but only have had it for 3 months. It was reasonable in price compared to its original price and came with a 4 year 45K mile bumper to bumper warranty. ($2500 extra). So far I couldn’t be happier! So far it’s a definite keeper!