  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK
  4. Used 2013 Jaguar XK
  5. Used 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 XK
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all XKS for sale
List Price
$24,750
Used XK for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Classy, Elegant and Fun!

Dave T, 02/29/2020
2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have the Special Edition with Portfolio package. It’s just a beautiful car with unique Crystal Silver Blue paint that gets comments every time I gas up! It has the 20 inch low profile tires and special rims that are just bitchen! In sport mode it’s plenty fun and sporty with a plush ride when taking it easy or on the hiway. Has a Killer stereo and beautiful interior with plenty of goodies to keep you comfortable! Haven’t had any problems but only have had it for 3 months. It was reasonable in price compared to its original price and came with a 4 year 45K mile bumper to bumper warranty. ($2500 extra). So far I couldn’t be happier! So far it’s a definite keeper!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all XKS for sale

Related Used 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles