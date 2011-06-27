Used 2009 Jaguar XK XKR Consumer Reviews

Frank , 05/28/2018 XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great styling and performance in that classic Jag silhouette. I chose the coupe over the convertible because quite frankly it has a much better ass. The convertible is fine if you live in south Florida and have an enlarged prostate, but it just lacks the appeal of the coupe. This is a true GT give speed and comfort, with a decent amount of rigidity and stability with traction control on. If you want a wild ride, hold the traction control button for 10 seconds to disengage the control and go easy in the first curve!!! Acceleration is amazingly quick. The paddle shift is instantaneous. The huge front discs provide more than adequate braking without any signs of fade, any the new rigid all aluminum frame keeps everything feeling taut. The interior has the classic Jaguar burled wood and plush supportive leather seats which can be adjusted 12 different way from Sunday to fit most any height and stature. The back seat, while looking nice serves no real practical purpose. Space is so limited you couldn't fit a legless dwarf back there. The coupe does have a usable trunk which will fit a couple of full size luggage or 2 sets of golf clubs. There are a few things to be concerned with on this vehicle. They are known to have sticky thermostats which are not difficult to change out yourself. Mine would generally stick in colder weather if the car wasn't warmed up for a few minutes before taking it out. This demonstrated a dashboard warning. After speaking to the dealer he told me to just buy an error code scanner and eliminate the code if it comes up repeatedly. Also, be careful not to leave this car out in the sun as a habit. The dashboard leather will shrink and start to pull away!!! Get a dashboard cover or reflector. There is no easy fix for this. Your looking at a close to $4000 repair (to have it done right). All in all this is a fantastic car which was designed by the same person who designed the Aston Martin DB7-9. They are virtually identical, but i think the Jag has a certain amount of flair and refinement that you won't get in the AM. I love this XKR and will most probable have it for a very long while.