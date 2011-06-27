Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews

D Ingram , 09/14/2016 XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A)

8 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchased by 2007 XKR Coupe with 77,000 miles in good condition Nov 2015. within the first month needed $500 in maintenance for supercharger pulleys and belts because they started to rattle... fine. Then in February after hitting multiple a potholes, the front suspension was leaking, busted both front tires and bent both rims. On a high performance coupe why did the put 20 inch low profile tires to only be fitted on this car? Suspension, bearings, 1 new rim 1 fixed rim, and 2 new tires, road force balancing, and alignment; TOTAL $6000 TO COMPLETE THE FRONT END AT A AUTHORIZED JAGUAR DEALER AND THE STEERING STILL WAS CRAP AND MAKING NOISES. I have taken the car back over 10 times to the dealer to try to find the problem as they continue to try new things. Their mechanics are obviously just as crap.it has been 8 months taking the car back and forth because the steering and drive has been horrible ever since. Th next issue was at 83000 THE ENGINE BLEW LEAVING ME ON THE SIDE OF A HIGHWAY AND THEY HAVE NO EXPLANATION. OIL WAS CHANGED 6000 MILES AGO AND THEY ADVISED I WOULD ONLY NEED A OIL CHANGE EVERY 8000-10000 MILES.... TOTAL CRAP!!!!TOTAL PRICE OF A REPLACED ENGINE WAS $7000. The water reservoir also started to leak $450, the headliner on a 2007 car already has fallen $600. Front grill that is only snapped in pops out all the time and finally it came off on the highway $200. Rear axle snapped clean in half $400. Speaker system is crap, and the tweeter grilles have popped out. Bluetooth only recognizes certain frequencies and not all so my phone is not compatible, and when it can work its for calls only no audio or media sharing. As of today ALL 4 RIMS ARE BENT THEY ARE CRAP! Rear glass cover always falls down and then finally the clamps cracked and broke off. the heated seats stopped working. the seat adjustment makes you feel like your in a convertible because they don't go back far enough and I'm only 5"10. On the good side the car looks absolutely stunning in profile it always has people stop and look. The drive and power and sound are exotic at its best. The sound can be heard a block away and is beautiful. But jaguar dealers are horrible in luxury standards in service and repairs are over the top for poor quality. This is a ford product with bells. the newer Jags owned by Tata will definitely be a better buy. I love what this car does... but i hate its quality and reliabilty. I would never recommend purchasing this model. save the headache and buy a CL Mercedes or the new Jaguar FType that's all new built if you have the $$$