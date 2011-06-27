Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Black Cat RMM , 02/21/2016 XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Have wanted this car for many years - love the look and the class that it has. For the money, the best looking car on the road. Relatively new owner and love everything about it so far. People always are telling me how beautiful it is... 08/30/16 - Still in love - the more I drive this car, the more I enjoy it. Extremely tight, solid feel - quick and responsive. Wonderful to drive on long trips and short ones too... I always get nice compliments about the car. Truly a great touring car... 08/31/17 - Still in love - the car has been almost perfect - I actually had someone leave their business card on my windshield in a parking lot recently asking me if I wanted to sell it to them! Still enjoying everything about the car... Planning to go on several long road trips with it this fall. 03/1/18 - Had the top down all last weekend and enjoyed the spring drives. Still in love with this beautiful car! No issues to report. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Limited Edition Carbon Fiber Pam Washkewicz , 06/11/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car for its looks and fuel economy. I love the 19" wheels and the fact that this was a limited edition. The only thing that really bothers me about this car is that there is no cd player on the dash, and I have to go in the trunk to change the cd's. Report Abuse

Nothing beats a Jag Gebhardt , 07/07/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I went looking for a car for my wife, I never anticipated buying a Jag. When I walked in, I knew the XK8 was the best looking car I had ever seen, and it handled just like I thought it would. A fantastic buy, and I have never been more happy with a car in my life, and my wife is thrilled by her georgeous convertible. My only problem is I drive too fast in it. Report Abuse

An unexpected pleasure NewJagLover , 12/19/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful While shopping for sports cars, I happened to rent an XK convertible on a trip to California. Unbelievable, great trunk space (considering the size of Mercedes and BMW trunks) and "elegant performance". Whatever it was, I was sold. Other cars might be able to post higher g-ratings in the skidpad or faster 0-60, but you'll find passion in a Jag. Found a great dealer in my home state that got me the color combination I wanted. I have never smiled so much driving in my life! Even better with the top down -- that way the climate control system gets exercised. Report Abuse