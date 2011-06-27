Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Black Cat
Have wanted this car for many years - love the look and the class that it has. For the money, the best looking car on the road. Relatively new owner and love everything about it so far. People always are telling me how beautiful it is... 08/30/16 - Still in love - the more I drive this car, the more I enjoy it. Extremely tight, solid feel - quick and responsive. Wonderful to drive on long trips and short ones too... I always get nice compliments about the car. Truly a great touring car... 08/31/17 - Still in love - the car has been almost perfect - I actually had someone leave their business card on my windshield in a parking lot recently asking me if I wanted to sell it to them! Still enjoying everything about the car... Planning to go on several long road trips with it this fall. 03/1/18 - Had the top down all last weekend and enjoyed the spring drives. Still in love with this beautiful car! No issues to report.
Limited Edition Carbon Fiber
I bought this car for its looks and fuel economy. I love the 19" wheels and the fact that this was a limited edition. The only thing that really bothers me about this car is that there is no cd player on the dash, and I have to go in the trunk to change the cd's.
Nothing beats a Jag
When I went looking for a car for my wife, I never anticipated buying a Jag. When I walked in, I knew the XK8 was the best looking car I had ever seen, and it handled just like I thought it would. A fantastic buy, and I have never been more happy with a car in my life, and my wife is thrilled by her georgeous convertible. My only problem is I drive too fast in it.
An unexpected pleasure
While shopping for sports cars, I happened to rent an XK convertible on a trip to California. Unbelievable, great trunk space (considering the size of Mercedes and BMW trunks) and "elegant performance". Whatever it was, I was sold. Other cars might be able to post higher g-ratings in the skidpad or faster 0-60, but you'll find passion in a Jag. Found a great dealer in my home state that got me the color combination I wanted. I have never smiled so much driving in my life! Even better with the top down -- that way the climate control system gets exercised.
XK8 1999 to the XK8 2005
We have a 2004 S type R very fast, we also had the 1999 XK8 and sold it to buy the 2005 XK8. What a step up from the 1999. The 2005 ride is a lot better and the car is better built. The 99 was a very good car but the 2005 is so much better. I use to drive the S type R but now my wife drives it and I have taken to driveing the 2005 XK8
