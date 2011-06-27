Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

A terrific vehicle peregryne , 03/12/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is a blast to drive, it handles really well, and has good acceleration. Unfortunately I haven't been able to verify the top speed :), but at high speeds it's still very smooth and quiet. The convertible top produces little noise, and looks great from inside. Jaguar reliability is much better than it used to be, and the AJ-V8 engine and ZF tranny are a very solid combination. Research the timing chain tensioners however, esp. on pre-2000 models. Oil changes are very easy thanks to intelligently-situated filter and drain. Good amount of trunk space, but the back seat is all but useless for moving people. Report Abuse

Parade Worthy Lynda , 05/20/2018 XK8 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This fantastic model is no longer made, the body style is a classic. For a high performance car fuel economy is great. Offers sport mode and shift. No problem getting repairs, most repairs are consistent with routine wear and tear for the age of car. Oil pan in front low position makes is susceptible to damage if scraped by going over cement parking blocks. Performance Report Abuse

jaguar anderson , 03/02/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful best all around car on the road Report Abuse

nothing but PROBLEMS Russ122 , 03/30/2002 3 of 5 people found this review helpful I have put less than 40000 miles on this car and have nothing but problems. The rubber used in the tires is very soft - I have put on 13 tires due to flats (they are not cheap either). The coolant systems had to be replaced, the engine uses 2 quarts of oil a month (and the dealership argues that nothing is wrong with the car). The leather is splitting in the front seats. It costs over $150 for an oil change. Report Abuse