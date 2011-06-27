  1. Home
Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.4
5 reviews
A terrific vehicle

peregryne, 03/12/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This car is a blast to drive, it handles really well, and has good acceleration. Unfortunately I haven't been able to verify the top speed :), but at high speeds it's still very smooth and quiet. The convertible top produces little noise, and looks great from inside. Jaguar reliability is much better than it used to be, and the AJ-V8 engine and ZF tranny are a very solid combination. Research the timing chain tensioners however, esp. on pre-2000 models. Oil changes are very easy thanks to intelligently-situated filter and drain. Good amount of trunk space, but the back seat is all but useless for moving people.

Parade Worthy

Lynda, 05/20/2018
XK8 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 5A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This fantastic model is no longer made, the body style is a classic. For a high performance car fuel economy is great. Offers sport mode and shift. No problem getting repairs, most repairs are consistent with routine wear and tear for the age of car. Oil pan in front low position makes is susceptible to damage if scraped by going over cement parking blocks.

Performance
jaguar

anderson, 03/02/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

best all around car on the road

nothing but PROBLEMS

Russ122, 03/30/2002
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have put less than 40000 miles on this car and have nothing but problems. The rubber used in the tires is very soft - I have put on 13 tires due to flats (they are not cheap either). The coolant systems had to be replaced, the engine uses 2 quarts of oil a month (and the dealership argues that nothing is wrong with the car). The leather is splitting in the front seats. It costs over $150 for an oil change.

Great Auto

Garry Hardt, 08/08/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Best Auto in the World

