Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Excellent Experience everyday purrrfecttq , 07/07/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful This was my first used car purchase, so I was hesitant. But I got a good deal on a 5 year old jag XK convertible. It was gorgeous!!! I have now owned it for many years and put about 40k miles on it. It has been such a fun car to drive and own, it converted us to be loyal Jag owners. We now have just purchased our 4th jag (2012 XF) and have loved every one of them. The scare tactics that other dealers told us were all lies. We have had nothing but wonderful experiences with our Jags. In fact, I have been more satisfied with our 4 Jags than any of our Toyotas or Hondas or Lexus vehicles (which we still own as utility vehicles). These have been the best car buying purchases we've ever made!

used is ok too mesamark , 10/23/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car has been an excellent vehicle as the second owner. Fuel economy for a V-8 has been very good. The only caution is it is very gas sensitive, meaning lower quality premium fuel will impact performance significantly. I'd recommend the car to anyone

Jag XK8 Great Drive! sporter , 04/07/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I LOVE this car. It's even better thanI thought it would be! I bought the car because I've always admired the Jaguar look. I expected that driving the car wouldn't be as great an experience as looking at it. But I was wrong - driving is just as enjoyable! For my money, the Jaguar XK is far and away the best looking (late model) convertible available. For it to be as great to drive (short or long distances) is a bonus that makes the car impossible to beat.

2001 XK8 mercedes1 , 02/21/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I considered models of four cars I have owned in the past. Namely Porsche 993, Mercedes SL500, Corvette and another 993/996. This time I bought an XK8 after due consideration. It had 14,000 miles on it. I probably would not have bought it except that because they depreciate so fast I got one for just over 30K. I am favorably impressed with the car. It combines a gorgeous sports car look with pretty good performance, very good gas mileage (26 mpg hghway), good ride and handling and a lot of creature comforts. Since my wife liked the car at test drive time it was an easy sell for me. No complaints.