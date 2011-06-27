  1. Home
Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 XK-Series
5(72%)4(14%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

5 Years Old and Still Purrs Like a Kitten

jagboi, 02/03/2005
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

All you can say is the design is now 8 years old, and it's still one of the best looking cars on the road today. I've only had the car for a year and a half, but have been very pleased with it. The performance, handling, build quality, and reliability are all exceptional. I don't typically keep cars for more than a year, but I'm making an exception with this one. Just can't seem to find another one that I think has better styling.

Report Abuse

A Great Car without problems

stan kase, 06/29/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The appearance still turns heads even though the design has been on the road for seven years. Mechanically no problems . Even my knew Mercedes has given me more problems in 1 year of ownership.

Report Abuse

Favorite Car

Chadwick, 05/17/2005
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I decided to take a chance on a Jaguar and it is by far the best car I have ever owned. Not only is it beautiful to look at, it is responsive and a joy to drive. Select the sport function and this baby is a rocket. As fun to drive as my 911, but in a different way. A real head turner!

Report Abuse

Georgious to look at fun to drive

Atlanta, 05/08/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my &#8217;99 XK8 used with about 30,000 miles on it and have been happy with it. While not in the same category of vehicle, my decision came down to a BMW540 or the XK8.

Report Abuse

Awesome styling and performance

Pletzman, 05/13/2003
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

There is only one Jaguar experience and the XK8 Convertible is it. Inpired by the XKE design, the XK8 Convertible offers quantum improvements in every mechanical and electrical area as well as superb fit and finish. Timeless British Jaguar styling and road feel give this Euorpean touring sports convertible a permanent place in the pantheon of classic automobiles. So far, I have experienced no mechanical problems. I would be remiss if I did not point out that the XK8 Convertible is also a remarkable babe magnet.

Report Abuse
