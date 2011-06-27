Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

5 Years Old and Still Purrs Like a Kitten jagboi , 02/03/2005 16 of 16 people found this review helpful All you can say is the design is now 8 years old, and it's still one of the best looking cars on the road today. I've only had the car for a year and a half, but have been very pleased with it. The performance, handling, build quality, and reliability are all exceptional. I don't typically keep cars for more than a year, but I'm making an exception with this one. Just can't seem to find another one that I think has better styling. Report Abuse

A Great Car without problems stan kase , 06/29/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The appearance still turns heads even though the design has been on the road for seven years. Mechanically no problems . Even my knew Mercedes has given me more problems in 1 year of ownership.

Favorite Car Chadwick , 05/17/2005 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I decided to take a chance on a Jaguar and it is by far the best car I have ever owned. Not only is it beautiful to look at, it is responsive and a joy to drive. Select the sport function and this baby is a rocket. As fun to drive as my 911, but in a different way. A real head turner!

Georgious to look at fun to drive Atlanta , 05/08/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my '99 XK8 used with about 30,000 miles on it and have been happy with it. While not in the same category of vehicle, my decision came down to a BMW540 or the XK8.