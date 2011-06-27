Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
5 Years Old and Still Purrs Like a Kitten
All you can say is the design is now 8 years old, and it's still one of the best looking cars on the road today. I've only had the car for a year and a half, but have been very pleased with it. The performance, handling, build quality, and reliability are all exceptional. I don't typically keep cars for more than a year, but I'm making an exception with this one. Just can't seem to find another one that I think has better styling.
A Great Car without problems
The appearance still turns heads even though the design has been on the road for seven years. Mechanically no problems . Even my knew Mercedes has given me more problems in 1 year of ownership.
Favorite Car
I decided to take a chance on a Jaguar and it is by far the best car I have ever owned. Not only is it beautiful to look at, it is responsive and a joy to drive. Select the sport function and this baby is a rocket. As fun to drive as my 911, but in a different way. A real head turner!
Georgious to look at fun to drive
I bought my ’99 XK8 used with about 30,000 miles on it and have been happy with it. While not in the same category of vehicle, my decision came down to a BMW540 or the XK8.
Awesome styling and performance
There is only one Jaguar experience and the XK8 Convertible is it. Inpired by the XKE design, the XK8 Convertible offers quantum improvements in every mechanical and electrical area as well as superb fit and finish. Timeless British Jaguar styling and road feel give this Euorpean touring sports convertible a permanent place in the pantheon of classic automobiles. So far, I have experienced no mechanical problems. I would be remiss if I did not point out that the XK8 Convertible is also a remarkable babe magnet.
