Used 1999 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great value, but requires some patience.... remsenburg , 05/05/2011 24 of 24 people found this review helpful As someone who has owned two other Jaguars, an XJ6 and an XJ8, that were purchased new and kept for 7 or more years and 100k miles, without any problems, I was optimistic that my purchase of a 1999 XK8 in the spring of 2010 would not present any problems. I researched the car and was aware of the timing chain issue (which I replaced immediately on purchase of the car), but I was unprepared for mysterious "check engine" light problems. After several unsuccessful attempts by my repair shop the problem ultimately was the electronic throttle control module (a very expensive part). After replacing the ECM - no problems. All in all still a lot of car for the money! Report Abuse

Worth the headaches Sutzme , 04/15/2010 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Bought this gem used with 21K miles on it. Good thing I had an extended warranty. Plenty of electrical problem, traction control fail, antilock brake fail, convertible top lines fractured (not covered), fuel pump fail, starter fail, etc. In spite of all that, this car is just fab. It drives like a dream now that everything is fixed. She is a thing of beauty. I never get tired of starting the engine. She handles so well on the road and is great on the highway (gets 26 mpg believe it or not). These cars have lots of computer glitches. You have to get used to them. Thing you need most is a mechanic you trust who can keep your gem running smoothly. Dealerships are not always the best at this. Report Abuse

The Brits can still make a great car Richard Hill , 05/20/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I had resisted buying another Jaguar since my bad experiences with the XJ models of the 70/80s. However, since Ford has dragged this famous marque into the 21st century, with good quality control & finish, I decided to give the make another go. I have not regretted it for one moment, because this beautiful lady will make you feel 20 years younger without surgery & hours in the gym (as did XKE in the 1960s). The performance & endless power is captivating (forget the nonsense of 0-60 & top speed).The ride is firm, but comfortable & the road holding is like a go-kart. The design team of Jaguar has blended luxury, style, performance & feel good factor in one car, which is hard to beat under $100K. Report Abuse

So-So car tomeyeman , 06/08/2011 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I traded a 98 Porsche Boxster for a 99 Jaguar XK8 a few years ago.son I did it was to have a back seat for my kids to ride. Unfortunately the back seat is so small only kids under 5 can fit. Exterior: No complaints. It's a sleek, nice design. Interior: Extremely difficult to enter/exit but once inside is comfortable . The wood interior is nice but the rest is cheap, easily breakable plastic. Mechanical: The well-known cheaply-made plastic timing chain tensioners should have been replaced on all the XK under warranty. Overall by no means a luxury car. Then again, I'm comparing it to an LS Lexus. Report Abuse