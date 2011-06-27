Used 2000 Jaguar XJR Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love My Jag! SierraMomma , 09/24/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A wonderful car in every way! Very fun to drive, superb comfort, lots of power, an extraordinarily classy car that draws admiring stares wherever I drive. I've had this car for three years with nary a problem. I did rate down on fuel economy, but then what can you expect with a 370 hp engine? All in all, this babe's a 10! Report Abuse

The Love and Hate Robirobo , 09/08/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful As a jaguar enthusiast, I love my XJR. Amazing accelerations, fun to drive and the look!! The most beautiful sedan design. But in 6 months, the car has worked well only 2 weeks!!! AC valve. Gasket. Electronic problems. ASC, traction control, heated seat, etc... Today it's a knock sensor!! And tomorrow?? If you have a second car, a mechanic who knows (!) Jag and a lot of Zen attitude this is a dream car. Report Abuse

Sleeping Beauty MIKE VIVENS , 12/04/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car really moves, but doesn't look like it. Is faster than most, looks better than most, more fun to drive than most. If you want a fast car that doubles as a head turner, than this car is for you. Had early problems with timing componets, but once repaired look out, nothing but fun!! Report Abuse

Jag Love Gary Hamel , 12/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The company has made it difficult to deal with recalls. The reliability, especially the electronics are disappointing. The power is suspect at times as the acceleration has waned at the most inopportune times; like getting on the freeway. Report Abuse