Used 2018 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bentley luxury, Jaguar price
Most impressive is the London Tan Interior, the finest interior I've ever owned. Its their top option and worth it. Suede headliner matters a lot to me, and Jag has it. Powerplant is robust and quick, but rides like true luxury car. This is bang for the buck. We looked at everything. There are great cars out there, some maybe better or not as good looking at all the things there are to review; overall, this one is home run. Worth a test drive before your next purchase, which is what we did over several weekends. Have one at the house, and a 2014 used model with all the options at the coast house. That 2014 was a real bargain. If you're shopping to save money, definitely check out the low mileage inventory two or three model years old. Not too many differences, but as you know, from showroom new to a couple of years old one takes a hit. So you could buy and get the same quality just a couple of model years old and save a bunch. Recommend the sports options and interior max'd out. It is a Bentley quality interior, the factory intends it that way, and I'm glad to see the new money behind Jag taking the high road. There just aren't that many luxury sedans left to choose from, but this XJL really does the job for us.
