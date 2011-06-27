Used 2015 Jaguar XJ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XJ Sedan
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,071*
Total Cash Price
$31,248
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,831*
Total Cash Price
$41,970
XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,775*
Total Cash Price
$43,195
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,567*
Total Cash Price
$42,276
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,543*
Total Cash Price
$31,860
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,719*
Total Cash Price
$44,421
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,599*
Total Cash Price
$30,635
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,599*
Total Cash Price
$30,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,442
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,656
|Maintenance
|$1,480
|$2,614
|$395
|$3,987
|$2,603
|$11,079
|Repairs
|$2,995
|$3,202
|$3,452
|$3,719
|$4,002
|$17,370
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,866
|Financing
|$1,681
|$1,352
|$1,000
|$626
|$226
|$4,885
|Depreciation
|$7,602
|$3,778
|$3,325
|$2,946
|$2,645
|$20,296
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,123
|$14,790
|$12,130
|$15,354
|$13,674
|$75,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,937
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,283
|Maintenance
|$1,988
|$3,511
|$530
|$5,355
|$3,496
|$14,881
|Repairs
|$4,022
|$4,300
|$4,636
|$4,995
|$5,376
|$23,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,254
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,506
|Financing
|$2,258
|$1,815
|$1,343
|$841
|$304
|$6,561
|Depreciation
|$10,211
|$5,074
|$4,466
|$3,957
|$3,552
|$27,260
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,685
|$19,865
|$16,292
|$20,623
|$18,366
|$100,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,994
|$2,053
|$2,115
|$2,178
|$2,243
|$10,583
|Maintenance
|$2,046
|$3,614
|$546
|$5,512
|$3,598
|$15,315
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,319
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,579
|Financing
|$2,324
|$1,868
|$1,382
|$866
|$313
|$6,752
|Depreciation
|$10,509
|$5,223
|$4,597
|$4,072
|$3,656
|$28,056
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,435
|$20,445
|$16,768
|$21,225
|$18,902
|$103,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,951
|$2,009
|$2,070
|$2,132
|$2,196
|$10,358
|Maintenance
|$2,002
|$3,537
|$534
|$5,394
|$3,522
|$14,990
|Repairs
|$4,052
|$4,332
|$4,670
|$5,031
|$5,415
|$23,500
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,270
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,524
|Financing
|$2,274
|$1,828
|$1,352
|$847
|$306
|$6,609
|Depreciation
|$10,285
|$5,112
|$4,499
|$3,985
|$3,578
|$27,459
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,872
|$20,010
|$16,411
|$20,773
|$18,500
|$101,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,471
|$1,514
|$1,560
|$1,607
|$1,655
|$7,806
|Maintenance
|$1,509
|$2,666
|$402
|$4,065
|$2,654
|$11,296
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,711
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,902
|Financing
|$1,714
|$1,378
|$1,019
|$639
|$231
|$4,981
|Depreciation
|$7,751
|$3,852
|$3,390
|$3,004
|$2,697
|$20,694
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,498
|$15,080
|$12,368
|$15,655
|$13,942
|$76,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,050
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$2,307
|$10,884
|Maintenance
|$2,104
|$3,716
|$561
|$5,668
|$3,700
|$15,750
|Repairs
|$4,257
|$4,552
|$4,907
|$5,287
|$5,690
|$24,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,385
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,652
|Financing
|$2,390
|$1,921
|$1,421
|$890
|$322
|$6,944
|Depreciation
|$10,807
|$5,371
|$4,727
|$4,188
|$3,760
|$28,852
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,185
|$21,025
|$17,243
|$21,827
|$19,439
|$106,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$7,506
|Maintenance
|$1,451
|$2,563
|$387
|$3,909
|$2,552
|$10,862
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,645
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,325
|$980
|$614
|$222
|$4,789
|Depreciation
|$7,453
|$3,704
|$3,260
|$2,888
|$2,593
|$19,898
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,748
|$14,500
|$11,892
|$15,053
|$13,406
|$73,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XJ Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$7,506
|Maintenance
|$1,451
|$2,563
|$387
|$3,909
|$2,552
|$10,862
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,645
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,325
|$980
|$614
|$222
|$4,789
|Depreciation
|$7,453
|$3,704
|$3,260
|$2,888
|$2,593
|$19,898
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,748
|$14,500
|$11,892
|$15,053
|$13,406
|$73,599
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jaguar XJ in Virginia is:not available
