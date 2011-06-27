Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bad cat, worst pick of the litter mad lawyer , 10/14/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've owned many luxury cars, all American, hence I never had a jag before. Bought this one used because it was just so pretty sitting on the lot. From day one, I've had nothing but extremely expensive repair bills from the most wide variety of areas, including, windows, sun roof, shocks, transmission, wheel bearings and finally the engine. In just over 3 years I spent over $10k on repairs, including $3500 for trans., and now they want $7k for a new engine, as I was stranded out on a quiet freeway in a corn field when the engine died last month. I would never recommend this vehicle. Report Abuse

finally got one! New Jag Guy , 04/01/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The thing looks like it's doing a hundred just sitting at the curb, and it definitely stands out in a sea of bubble cars. Soaks up the bumps better than even old Detroit sedans did, and yet is really a fine road car in the twists and turns. The reviewers like to say the XJ doesn't communicate with you like the German sedans. They're wrong. Seating position is great...you sit low, just like in an old sports car to really get that sensation of speed. Though regular XJ8's are cramped, the VDP is not. Definitely the way to go. Don't get this car if you want to go around town anonymously! Report Abuse

I Love It! kewt , 10/30/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 30,000 miles on it. It has been wonderful. We haven't had a moment's trouble with it. We took a six-week cross-country trip in it and it couldn't have been more comfortable. We average about 27 MPG on the highway and anywhere from 12 to 16 in town. It's also a real head-turner. Lots of fun! I would recommend this car in a heartbeat. Report Abuse

Last of the very best 2001 XJR!!! Cat-walk , 05/19/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I absolutely LOVE my car. It has style, elegance, and a rocket for an engine! For the money, you can't can't get a better car. With under 50K on her, she's pretty much a garage queen. However, she does comes out to play and beat-up on those (vettes, mustangs, merc, etc.) who don't know about her racing spirit often enough to keep in good running condition. Diff went out at around 48k, and cracked motor mounts, fuel pumps, and valve cover gaskets have been replaced under after market warranty. DON'T BUY THIS CAR, without warranty coverage or if you don't have deep pockets, as repairs can be expensive. Other than that, it's still one of the BEST XJ's EVER BUILT!! Report Abuse