Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bad cat, worst pick of the litter
I've owned many luxury cars, all American, hence I never had a jag before. Bought this one used because it was just so pretty sitting on the lot. From day one, I've had nothing but extremely expensive repair bills from the most wide variety of areas, including, windows, sun roof, shocks, transmission, wheel bearings and finally the engine. In just over 3 years I spent over $10k on repairs, including $3500 for trans., and now they want $7k for a new engine, as I was stranded out on a quiet freeway in a corn field when the engine died last month. I would never recommend this vehicle.
finally got one!
The thing looks like it's doing a hundred just sitting at the curb, and it definitely stands out in a sea of bubble cars. Soaks up the bumps better than even old Detroit sedans did, and yet is really a fine road car in the twists and turns. The reviewers like to say the XJ doesn't communicate with you like the German sedans. They're wrong. Seating position is great...you sit low, just like in an old sports car to really get that sensation of speed. Though regular XJ8's are cramped, the VDP is not. Definitely the way to go. Don't get this car if you want to go around town anonymously!
I Love It!
I bought this car used with 30,000 miles on it. It has been wonderful. We haven't had a moment's trouble with it. We took a six-week cross-country trip in it and it couldn't have been more comfortable. We average about 27 MPG on the highway and anywhere from 12 to 16 in town. It's also a real head-turner. Lots of fun! I would recommend this car in a heartbeat.
Last of the very best 2001 XJR!!!
I absolutely LOVE my car. It has style, elegance, and a rocket for an engine! For the money, you can't can't get a better car. With under 50K on her, she's pretty much a garage queen. However, she does comes out to play and beat-up on those (vettes, mustangs, merc, etc.) who don't know about her racing spirit often enough to keep in good running condition. Diff went out at around 48k, and cracked motor mounts, fuel pumps, and valve cover gaskets have been replaced under after market warranty. DON'T BUY THIS CAR, without warranty coverage or if you don't have deep pockets, as repairs can be expensive. Other than that, it's still one of the BEST XJ's EVER BUILT!!
Best deal!
Bought a used low mileage Jag - now owned it for a year and 15K. NO problems at all. Drives and handles beautifully, and draws looks and comments. I am shocked to find that with snow tires the handling is excellent on snow and ice. (a previous Jag I had was not a good winter handler) LOVE IT! It's a beautifully sculpted car that stands out from the crowd of jellybeans.
