Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

More about the 1999 XJ-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/508.2 mi.346.5/508.2 mi.346.5/508.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.23.1 gal.23.1 gal.
Combined MPG171818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6100 rpm290 hp @ 6100 rpm290 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.39.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.37.2 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.3 in.36.9 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.34.3 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.197.8 in.202.7 in.
Curb weight3993 lbs.3938 lbs.3967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height53.3 in.52.7 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.113.0 in.117.9 in.
Width81.7 in.81.7 in.81.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Madeira
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Amaranth
  • Emerald
  • Alpine
  • Spindrift White
  • Topaz
  • Spruce
  • Metalliceorite
  • Mistral Blue
  • Carnival Red
  • British Racing Green
  • Alpine
  • Topaz
  • Spindrift White
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Titanium
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Mistral Blue
  • Metalliceorite
  • Anthracite Mica
  • British Racing Green
  • Carnival Red
  • Spindrift White
  • Alpine
  • Topaz
  • Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Cashmere
  • Oatmeal
  • Oatmeal
  • Cashmere
  • Charcoal
  • Cashmere
  • Charcoal
  • Oatmeal
